Oct 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Telecom operator Swisscom is reviewing the sale
of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5
billion euros (6.28 billion US dollar), sources familiar with
the situation said.
** Buyout firm Vista Equity Partners is in talks to acquire
TransFirst Inc, a payment processing company that has filed for
an initial public offering, for as much as $1.5 billion
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Dutch private equity group Waterland is in exclusive
talks to buy Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private sector
chain of health rehabilitation clinics, two people familiar with
the matter told Reuters. The buyout group has offered to pay
roughly 1 billion euros, one of the sources said.
** U.S. cosmetics group Coty said it had made a
binding offer to buy French make-up brand Bourjois from Chanel
and give the family-owned French luxury company a stake in Coty
worth an estimated $240 million.
** An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management got
court approval to buy Atlantic City, New Jersey's shuttered
Revel Casino Hotel for $110 million in cash, after a judge
rejected complaints that the auction for the bankrupt complex
was tainted.
** Actavis Plc plans to make a new approach for
Allergan Inc about a potential merger, as the Botox
maker warms up to the possibility of a sale, people familiar
with the matter said.
** Bright Food, China's second-largest food
conglomerate, said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in
Italian olive oil group Salov, which owns the Sagra and Filippo
Berio brands.
** Billionaire Carlos Slim said America Movil was trying to
sell assets from Mexico's west coast and the border with the
United States, not just the east coast, as part of a previously
announced divestiture.
** U.S. billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is looking at
investing in the Canadian and U.S. energy sectors, betting that
a long-term recovery in oil prices will boost the fortunes of
small and mid-cap companies whose shares have been battered
since June.
** Rio Tinto rejected a merger approach from
smaller rival Glencore Plc to create a $160 billion
mining and trading giant in August just as the price of its most
profitable product, iron ore, slid toward a five-year low.
** National Australia Bank's wealth management division has
acquired a stake of nearly 75 percent in London-based fund
Orchard Street Investment Management in a deal worth 4 billion
pounds ($6.42 billion), the Australian Financial Review
reported.
** Private equity buyout firm TPG has approached troubled
British grocer Tesco Plc to buy its data gathering and
analysis subsidiary Dunnhumby, which is worth well over 2
billion sterling, the Sky News reported on Monday.
** Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest
U.S. oil and gas producer by market capitalization, is looking
to sell its North Dakota oil assets for as much as $3 billion as
the company seeks to focus on profitable regions, Bloomberg
reported on Monday.
** Hewlett-Packard Co has sold its 40 percent stake
in United Arab Emirates-based Injazat Data Systems for an
undisclosed amount to its investment partner, Abu Dhabi
state-owned fund Mubadala.
** Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's largest
utility vehicle maker, is in exclusive talks to buy a 51 percent
stake in the world's oldest maker of motorized two-wheelers from
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen. Mahindra will subscribe
to a 15 million euros ($18.9 million) capital increase to
finance the projects.
** United Parcel Service Inc the world's biggest
courier company, said it bought i-parcel LLC to strengthen its
business in the fast-expanding global e-commerce market. Terms
of the deal were not disclosed.
** Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Chubu
Electric Power Co have entered final talks on a
comprehensive joint venture in fossil fuel procurement and
electricity generation, the companies said.
** Norwegian fertilizer firm Yara International
said on Tuesday it had fired chief executive Joergen Ole
Haslestad and that its merger talks with rival CF Industries
would continue under the leadership of its finance chief.
** Indian paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd
said International Finance Corp (IFC) agreed to buy
new shares worth $100 million in its unit Bilt Paper BV.
($1 = 0.79 euro)
($1 = 0.62 British pound)
