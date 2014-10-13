(Adds Iliad, Archer Daniels, Atlantia and Whirlpool)

Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** French low-cost telecom operator Iliad SA said on Monday it had abandoned its attempt to buy T-Mobile US Inc because owner Deutsche Telekom and certain board members had refused to consider its bid.

** Archer Daniels Midland Co plans to buy Specialty Commodities Inc for $170 million in its second deal for a health-focused ingredient supplier in three months, the agribusiness company said on Monday.

** Italian motorway company Atlantia SpA will put up for sale a stake of up to 20 percent in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) this year as part of plans to cut its holding in ADR to around 60 percent, three sources said on Monday.

** European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Monday a 758-million-euro ($961 million) bid by world No. 1 home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp for 60 percent of Italian peer Indesit Company SpA. The acquisition will further expand Whirlpool's presence beyond its U.S. market.

** German agricultural cooperative Agravis said it had agreed, along with two Danish partners, to take over leading German grain trader Getreide AG. The purchase involves Getreide AG's grain and other agricultural trading activities, which have annual turnover of around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Agravis said.

** U.S. pipeline company Targa Resources Corp said it would buy Atlas Energy LP's midstream assets for $1.9 billion, while its unit Targa Resources Partners LP would buy Atlas Pipeline Partners LP for $4 billion.

** Italy's UniCredit SpA will push ahead with the sale of its UniCredit Credit Management Bank loan unit after receiving offers that are close to what the bank was aiming for, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX Corp about merging the two North American railroad operators to create a transcontinental carrier worth more than $60 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

** Spain's Gas Natural on Sunday said it would launch a $3.3 billion takeover offer for Chile's biggest electricity distributor Compania General de Electricidad (CGE) , in a bid to boost its presence in growing Latin American markets.

** U.S. healthcare technology group Danaher Corp said it would become majority shareholder in network monitoring company NetScout Systems Inc through a stock deal that involves the merger of Danaher's communications business with NetScout. Under the deal, Danaher shareholders will get NetScout shares worth $2.6 billion that will give them a 59.5 percent stake in the combined company.

** General Electric Co's finance arm is in talks to buy Milestone Aviation Group Ltd, as the U.S. conglomerate looks to expand its aircraft-leasing operation into helicopters, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The purchase price for Milestone could be more than $2.5 billion, according to some of the people, the Journal reported.

** Norway's Statoil has sold its remaining 15.5 percent stake in the Shah Deniz gas project in Azerbaijan to Malaysia's Petronas for $2.25 billion as part of asset sales to shore up returns to shareholders.

** Medical Technology provider Steris Corp said it offered to buy British sterilization services provider Synergy Health for about $1.9 billion in cash and stock to expand its footprint in Europe.

** Singapore public transportation operator SMRT Corp Ltd is considering an 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) takeover bid for unlisted British taxi company Addison Lee, Sky News said on Saturday.

** Oil and gas explorer and producer Samson Energy Co LLC is selling its offshore Gulf of Mexico assets that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.

** Vienna Airport said IFM Global Infrastructure Fund planned to buy a non-controlling minority stake of between 20 percent and 29.9 percent of the share capital, boosting the airport's shares by around 16 percent. Australia-based IFM GIF has offered 80 euros ($101.23) per share for the stake, a 29.7 percent premium over Friday's closing price, Vienna Airport said in a statement.

** Poland's Bank BGZ will issue shares worth 2.24 billion zlotys ($676 million) to merge with BNP Paribas' Polish unit following BNP's acquisition of BGZ, the lenders said.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Indonesian internet and cable operator PT First Media plan to sell up to $668 million in shares in broadband provider PT Link Net Tbk in what would be Jakarta's biggest stock sale in over 18 months.

** The British government plans to sell its 40 percent stake in the fast-speed Eurostar train operator that links Britain with the European continent, finance minister George Osborne announced late on Sunday.

** British investment firm Melrose Industries Plc said on Saturday it had agreed to sell its Bridon division to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a 365 million-pound ($587 million) deal.

** Nigerian Breweries (NB) said it won regulatory approval to merge its operations with rival Consolidated Breweries, majority owned by its parent firm Heineken NV .

** A consortium of infrastructure investors, including the alternative investment arm of German insurance group Allianz , has taken over British rolling stock leasing company Porterbrook Rail Finance.

** South African gold producer Village Main Reef said it had been approached by other companies looking to acquire it and would embark on a strategic review that could lead to the sale of some or all of its assets.

**Publicis has agreed to buy 20 percent of Israel-based digital advertising company Matomy Media Group for 227 pence per share, and has an option to purchase another 4.9 percent.

** Janus Capital Group Inc, fresh from hiring bond star Bill Gross, said it planned to make its first foray into the booming exchange-traded funds space through the acquisition of VelocityShares parent, VS Holdings Inc. Janus said the deal to buy VS includes an initial upfront cash consideration of $30 million and is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval.

** Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos has acquired an 80 percent stake in a shale gas license in Scotland, its second such license in the country, Ineos said.

