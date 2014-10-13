(Adds Iliad, Archer Daniels, Atlantia and Whirlpool)
Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** French low-cost telecom operator Iliad SA said
on Monday it had abandoned its attempt to buy T-Mobile US Inc
because owner Deutsche Telekom and certain
board members had refused to consider its bid.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co plans to buy Specialty
Commodities Inc for $170 million in its second deal for a
health-focused ingredient supplier in three months, the
agribusiness company said on Monday.
** Italian motorway company Atlantia SpA will put
up for sale a stake of up to 20 percent in airport operator
Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) this year as part of plans to cut its
holding in ADR to around 60 percent, three sources said on
Monday.
** European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Monday a
758-million-euro ($961 million) bid by world No. 1 home
appliances maker Whirlpool Corp for 60 percent of
Italian peer Indesit Company SpA. The acquisition will
further expand Whirlpool's presence beyond its U.S. market.
** German agricultural cooperative Agravis said it had
agreed, along with two Danish partners, to take over leading
German grain trader Getreide AG. The purchase involves Getreide
AG's grain and other agricultural trading activities, which have
annual turnover of around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion),
Agravis said.
** U.S. pipeline company Targa Resources Corp said
it would buy Atlas Energy LP's midstream assets for
$1.9 billion, while its unit Targa Resources Partners LP
would buy Atlas Pipeline Partners LP for $4
billion.
** Italy's UniCredit SpA will push ahead with the
sale of its UniCredit Credit Management Bank loan unit after
receiving offers that are close to what the bank was aiming for,
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX
Corp about merging the two North American railroad
operators to create a transcontinental carrier worth more than
$60 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
** Spain's Gas Natural on Sunday said it would
launch a $3.3 billion takeover offer for Chile's biggest
electricity distributor Compania General de Electricidad (CGE)
, in a bid to boost its presence in growing Latin
American markets.
** U.S. healthcare technology group Danaher Corp
said it would become majority shareholder in network monitoring
company NetScout Systems Inc through a stock deal that
involves the merger of Danaher's communications business with
NetScout. Under the deal, Danaher shareholders will get NetScout
shares worth $2.6 billion that will give them a 59.5 percent
stake in the combined company.
** General Electric Co's finance arm is in talks to
buy Milestone Aviation Group Ltd, as the U.S. conglomerate looks
to expand its aircraft-leasing operation into helicopters, The
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. The purchase price for Milestone could be more than $2.5
billion, according to some of the people, the Journal reported.
** Norway's Statoil has sold its remaining 15.5
percent stake in the Shah Deniz gas project in Azerbaijan to
Malaysia's Petronas for $2.25 billion as part of
asset sales to shore up returns to shareholders.
** Medical Technology provider Steris Corp said it
offered to buy British sterilization services provider Synergy
Health for about $1.9 billion in cash and stock to
expand its footprint in Europe.
** Singapore public transportation operator SMRT Corp Ltd is
considering an 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) takeover bid for
unlisted British taxi company Addison Lee, Sky News said on
Saturday.
** Oil and gas explorer and producer Samson Energy Co LLC is
selling its offshore Gulf of Mexico assets that could fetch more
than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the
situation.
** Vienna Airport said IFM Global Infrastructure
Fund planned to buy a non-controlling minority stake of between
20 percent and 29.9 percent of the share capital, boosting the
airport's shares by around 16 percent. Australia-based IFM GIF
has offered 80 euros ($101.23) per share for the stake, a 29.7
percent premium over Friday's closing price, Vienna Airport said
in a statement.
** Poland's Bank BGZ will issue shares worth 2.24
billion zlotys ($676 million) to merge with BNP Paribas'
Polish unit following BNP's acquisition of BGZ, the
lenders said.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Indonesian
internet and cable operator PT First Media plan to
sell up to $668 million in shares in broadband provider PT Link
Net Tbk in what would be Jakarta's biggest stock sale in over 18
months.
** The British government plans to sell its 40 percent stake
in the fast-speed Eurostar train operator that links Britain
with the European continent, finance minister George Osborne
announced late on Sunday.
** British investment firm Melrose Industries Plc
said on Saturday it had agreed to sell its Bridon division to
the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a 365 million-pound ($587
million) deal.
** Nigerian Breweries (NB) said it won regulatory
approval to merge its operations with rival Consolidated
Breweries, majority owned by its parent firm Heineken NV
.
** A consortium of infrastructure investors, including the
alternative investment arm of German insurance group Allianz
, has taken over British rolling stock leasing company
Porterbrook Rail Finance.
** South African gold producer Village Main Reef
said it had been approached by other companies looking to
acquire it and would embark on a strategic review that could
lead to the sale of some or all of its assets.
**Publicis has agreed to buy 20 percent of
Israel-based digital advertising company Matomy Media Group
for 227 pence per share, and has an option to purchase
another 4.9 percent.
** Janus Capital Group Inc, fresh from hiring bond
star Bill Gross, said it planned to make its first foray into
the booming exchange-traded funds space through the acquisition
of VelocityShares parent, VS Holdings Inc. Janus said the deal
to buy VS includes an initial upfront cash consideration of $30
million and is expected to close by the end of the year, subject
to regulatory approval.
** Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos has acquired an 80
percent stake in a shale gas license in Scotland, its second
such license in the country, Ineos said.
