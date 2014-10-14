(Adds Sysco, Etihad Airways, AriZona, Grupo Aleman)

Oct 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Food distributor Sysco Corp's executives are in talks with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to salvage the company's attempt to buy its smaller rival US Foods Inc, the New York Post reported.

** Etihad Airways, which plans to buy a third of Switzerland's Darwin Airline, has agreed to relinquish a role in the appointment of top executives in order to secure approval for the deal, the Swiss carrier said on Tuesday.

Maurizio Merlo, chief executive of Darwin, now rebranded Etihad Regional, said he now expected a green light from Swiss authorities by the end of the month.

** Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Driscoll ruled that the privately held producer of AriZona iced tea should pay about $1 billion to buy out the half of the beverage maker owned by the co-founder and his son. The judge arrived at the amount the company must pay John Ferolito and a trust benefiting his son after determining that the value of Beverage Marketing USA Inc and its related entities approached $2 billion in 2010.

** Mexico's Grupo Aleman said it would not go ahead with its planned purchase of troubled oil services company Oceanografia, because of the amount of debt Oceanografia has, the company's president told a local radio program.

** Finmeccanica SpA has shortlisted China's CNR Corporation and Hitachi Ltd to buy its rail assets but binding offers have not yet been presented, Chief Executive Mauro Moretti said on Tuesday in a parliamentary hearing.

** Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG said it would buy Finland-based bath and toilet company Sanitec Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to expand its product offering in the medium-to high-end segment.

** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will sign a preliminary deal with China Development Bank to earmark a total of around 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) for joint investments in Italy and China, sources with knowledge of the dossier said.

** Google Inc and other investors are planning to invest about $500 million in hardware and software developer Magic Leap Inc to deliver "cinematic reality", technology website Re/Code said, citing sources.

** Just Retirement Group said it had completed its largest ever defined benefit pension de-risking deal and was confident of meeting its full-year sales targets. The 75 million pounds ($120 million) deal was structured as a buy-in deal and contracted in September, it said.

** Providence Equity Partners LLC is in discussions with TPG Capital LP to acquire a majority stake in RentPath Inc, a real estate listings company known for its Apartment Guide and Rent.com websites, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Australian engineering and infrastructure services firm UGL Ltd said it expects the sale of its DTZ property business to close on Nov. 5, after explaining payments made to Hong Kong's embattled leader while he was a DTZ executive. UGL agreed in June to sell DTZ to a consortium headed by private equity firm TPG Capital for $1.1 billion.

($1 = 0.6227 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7875 euros)