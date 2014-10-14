(Adds Sysco, Etihad Airways, AriZona, Grupo Aleman)
Oct 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Food distributor Sysco Corp's executives are in
talks with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to salvage the
company's attempt to buy its smaller rival US Foods Inc, the New
York Post reported.
** Etihad Airways, which plans to buy a third of
Switzerland's Darwin Airline, has agreed to relinquish a role in
the appointment of top executives in order to secure approval
for the deal, the Swiss carrier said on Tuesday.
Maurizio Merlo, chief executive of Darwin, now rebranded
Etihad Regional, said he now expected a green light from Swiss
authorities by the end of the month.
** Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Driscoll
ruled that the privately held producer of AriZona iced tea
should pay about $1 billion to buy out the half of the beverage
maker owned by the co-founder and his son. The judge arrived at
the amount the company must pay John Ferolito and a trust
benefiting his son after determining that the value of Beverage
Marketing USA Inc and its related entities approached $2 billion
in 2010.
** Mexico's Grupo Aleman said it would not go ahead with its
planned purchase of troubled oil services company Oceanografia,
because of the amount of debt Oceanografia has, the company's
president told a local radio program.
** Finmeccanica SpA has shortlisted China's CNR
Corporation and Hitachi Ltd to buy its rail
assets but binding offers have not yet been presented, Chief
Executive Mauro Moretti said on Tuesday in a parliamentary
hearing.
** Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG said
it would buy Finland-based bath and toilet company Sanitec Corp
in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to
expand its product offering in the medium-to high-end segment.
** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will
sign a preliminary deal with China Development Bank to earmark a
total of around 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) for joint
investments in Italy and China, sources with knowledge of the
dossier said.
** Google Inc and other investors are planning to
invest about $500 million in hardware and software developer
Magic Leap Inc to deliver "cinematic reality", technology
website Re/Code said, citing sources.
** Just Retirement Group said it had completed its
largest ever defined benefit pension de-risking deal and was
confident of meeting its full-year sales targets. The 75 million
pounds ($120 million) deal was structured as a buy-in deal and
contracted in September, it said.
** Providence Equity Partners LLC is in discussions with TPG
Capital LP to acquire a majority stake in RentPath Inc, a real
estate listings company known for its Apartment Guide and
Rent.com websites, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Australian engineering and infrastructure services firm
UGL Ltd said it expects the sale of its DTZ property
business to close on Nov. 5, after explaining payments made to
Hong Kong's embattled leader while he was a DTZ executive. UGL
agreed in June to sell DTZ to a consortium headed by private
equity firm TPG Capital for $1.1 billion.
($1 = 0.6227 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7875 euros)
