Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Goldman Sachs Group is in discussions to acquire IndexIQ, a Rye Brook, New York-based exchange-traded fund provider, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

** French telecoms group Orange has lowered the threshold of shareholder backing it needs for its 3.4 billion euro ($4.36 billion) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel to go through.

** Timken Co, Regal Beloit Corp and Altra Industrial Motion Corp are among those competing for Emerson Electric Co's power transmission solutions business, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Southwestern Energy Co said it would buy some oil and gas assets in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields in West Virginia and Pennsylvania from Chesapeake Energy Corp for about $5.37 billion.

** Rhoen Klinikum said its founder and supervisory board Chairman Eugen Muench and his wife had reduced their stake in the company by about 5.5 percent in a buyback scheme, a move which could lead to Muench losing control of the firm.

** Hungary's MOL Group said it would be interested in re-entering talks to buy RWE's oil and gas unit DEA if a 5.1 billion euro ($6.5 billion) sale to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman falls through.

** Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial has teamed up with Macquarie Infrastructure Fund to buy three regional British airports for 1.048 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), leaving the owners of London's Heathrow Airport with just one asset.

** Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has attracted four offers for German packaging maker Kloeckner Pentaplast in a potential 1.5-billion-euro ($2 billion) deal, several people familiar with the matter said. Buyout group Apollo is among the bidders, the people said. But U.S. plastics group Polyone denied that it was also interested.

** U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc has pulled the plug on its plan to buy Dublin-based drugmaker Shire Plc, recommending shareholders vote against the planned $55 billion takeover following new U.S. tax rules.

** Netflix Inc, stung at paying Comcast Corp for faster video delivery to its customers, said on Wednesday it had no intention of dropping its fight against Comcast's plan to buy rival Time Warner Cable Inc.

** British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc could end up buying more of Sky Deutschland AG than originally expected, it said, as the recent bout of broad stock market weakness makes its low-ball offer more attractive.

** Unibail-Rodamco SE said it had agreed to sell a portfolio of six "non-core" French shopping centers for 850 million euros ($1.09 billion) to Wereldhave NV as the French real estate group focuses on larger regional malls.

** Fosun International Ltd has bought Portuguese healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude SGPC for 459.83 million euros ($589.36 million), the Chinese conglomerate said in a statement.

** Dutch insurer Aegon NV announced it would sell its Canadian life business to Bermuda-based reinsurer Wilton Re Holdings for C$600 million ($532 million), saying the decision to leave a market where it was not a leader would improve the company's return on equity.

** MVV Energie AG, Germany's fifth-largest utility, will take a 50.1 percent stake in renewable group Juwi AG by way of a capital increase, it said, expanding its presence in solar and wind power.

** Dutch private equity group Waterland agreed to buy Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private-sector chain of health rehabilitation clinics, from buyout firm Advent International and British real estate investor Marcol, the companies said. They added they would not disclose financial terms.

** General Electric Co said it is considering selling its Polish bank BPH because it wants to focus more on its core industrial business, and it believes the Polish lender will do better under a different owner. The lender has a market capitalization of about $960 million.

** Global private equity firm Bain Capital has acquired an 80 percent stake in Lionbridge Financial Leasing (China) Co Ltd for around 1 billion yuan ($164 million), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Italian broadcaster Mediaset SpA and 21 Investimenti have sold domestic cinema network The Space to British cinema chain Vue Entertainment International for 105 million euros ($134 million).

($1 = 0.78 euro) ($1 = 1.13 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 6.12 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)