Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shareholders of Chiquita Brands International Inc. should consider alternatives to a proposed merger with Irish produce firm Fyffes Plc, proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said.

** Royal Dutch Shell has signed sales agreements for all the Nigerian oil assets it put up for sale following a 2013 review of its business in the West African country, a spokesman said. The value of the deals was not disclosed.

** German engineering group Siemens is in advanced talks to sell its hearing-aids business for more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), with private equity firm EQT the frontrunner, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb told investors that he urged biotechnology company Amgen Inc to split apart, a move that could boost its share price by more than 80 percent.

** U.S. firm Honeywell International Inc's joint venture with chemicals company DuPont to produce a new refrigerant for car air conditioning systems to meet new environmental rules may be anti-competitive, the European Commission said, following a near-three year probe.

** Abraaj Group, the Middle East's largest private equity firm, hopes to conclude a deal soon to buy a majority stake in Saudi fast-food chain Kudu alongside TPG Capital, a senior Abraaj executive told Reuters. Kudu is estimated to be worth around $400 million, according to a banking source with knowledge of the matter.

** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Monday that it had reached agreement with Shire Plc to officially call off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the Irish company, and would pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee for walking away from the deal.

** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp acquired 91 percent of Norwegian salmon farmer Cermaq in a $1.4 billion bid for the firm, which holds extensive fishing assets in Norway and Chile, it said.

** BAE Systems Plc, Europe's largest defense firm, said it would buy U.S.-based company SilverSky in a $232.5 million deal to boost its exposure to the commercial cyber security market.

** Britain is closer to selling part of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland after seeing growing appetite for the bank's shares from financial institutions and it could offer some of the stock to private retail investors.

** Sony Pictures Television agreed to buy 50 percent stakes in two Israeli telenovela cable TV channels from Dori Media Group, the companies said.

** European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is looking for deals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with a price tag around $700 million, its co-chairman said.

** Swiss Re said it was selling its U.S. life insurance arm, Aurora National Life Assurance Company, to Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) for an undisclosed price.

** French hotel group Accor has offered Poland's largest hotel group Orbis 46 hotels in central Europe for 142 million euros ($182 million), Orbis said.

** Oman Oil Co is in talks with Occidental Petroleum Corp to buy its assets in the Gulf Arab sultanate but is still waiting to know the specifics of the potential sale from the U.S. company, the Omani firm's chief executive said.

** Amaya Gaming Group Inc, which has pivoted to focus on the fast-growing online gambling market, said on Monday it was exploring a sale of its Cadillac Jack subsidiary that makes slot machines and electronic bingo games for casinos.

** German car and truck maker Daimler is in advanced talks to take a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing financial sources in Milan.

** Poland's Alior Bank said it had agreed to buy a 98 percent stake in smaller rival Meritum Bank from two private equity funds and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for 353 million zlotys($107 million).

** Financial investor EPSI AS, managed by private equity firm HitecVision, bought 23.9 percent of Norwegian oil and gas firm Rocksource in a purchase order on the Oslo bourse.

** Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's only listed taxi payment company, said it had rebuffed an approach from FleetCor Technologies Inc to buy its core payments business.

** Actelion has received no takeover bids from interested parties, the company's chief executive said.

** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental Europe's biggest power bourse, will take a majority stake in French rival Powernext from Jan. 1, both firms said in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.7859 euro) ($1 = 3.30 Polish zloty) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)