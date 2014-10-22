BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
Oct 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Daimler AG said on Tuesday it would book a $780 million windfall from selling its 4 percent stake in rival electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc.
** Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc went ahead with its hostile $675 million bid for rival GFI Group Inc after talks between the two companies reached a deadlock.
** Kinross Gold Corp has agreed to sell its halted Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador to a company belonging to the Swedish-Canadian Lundin family for $240 million, Kinross and the company, Fortress Minerals Corp, said on Tuesday.
** German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it was close to selling its IT infrastructure division and completing an outsourcing deal with IBM, which will result in a 240 million euro ($305.57 million) pre-tax charge in 2014.
** Slovenia's state-owned Telekom Slovenia, which was put up for sale earlier this year, is expected to be sold in early 2015, a senior official at the finance ministry told reporters on Wednesday.
** Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd said it would discuss the possible acquisitions of Welcia Holdings Co Ltd and CFS Corp at a board meeting later on Wednesday.
** Data storage products maker EMC Corp is buying much of Cisco System Inc's stake in their joint venture VCE, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** Zuercher Kantonalbank said on Wednesday it was in talks with Swiss investment fund provider Swisscanto Holding about a possible takeover. ($1 = 0.79 euro) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
