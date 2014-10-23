Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
** A consortium of buyout firms Advent International Corp
and Avista Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire UCB
SA's U.S. generic drugs unit Kremers Urban
Pharmaceuticals Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Health insurer Humana Inc is exploring a sale of
its urgent care subsidiary Concentra in a deal that could value
it at around $1 billion, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
** German utility E.ON and gas firm VNG AG
have sold their jointly owned regional gas grid EVG
Thueringen to First State Investments, the asset management arm
of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), E.ON said.
** Lloyds Banking Group's aborted attempt to sell
hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Bank was not
influenced by politicians, a committee of lawmakers said on
Wednesday.
** The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has decided to
resume selling stakes in major local companies to the public,
planning to offer its stake in Kuwait Investment Co in
the first half of 2015, state news agency KUNA reported.
