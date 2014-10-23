(Adds Spirit Pub, Farrow & Ball, Telecom Italia, Cenovus and
Unicredit)
Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Britain's Spirit Pub Co Plc said it had
rejected a takeover proposal from Irish cider maker C&C Group
Plc. Spirit Pub, which is engaged in takeover talks with
brewer and pub owner Greene King Plc, said C&C, the
maker of Magners and Bulmers, had until Nov. 20 to announce a
firm offer.
** American buyout firms Carlyle Group LP and Bain
Capital are among a group of four private equity funds preparing
second-round bids for British luxury paintmaker Farrow & Ball,
sources familiar with the situation said. Gulf Investment firm
Investcorp and Ares Private Equity are the others bidders for
Farrow & Ball, which could be valued at about 250 million pounds
($401 million), the sources said.
** Telecom Italia SpA is in advanced talks to sell
the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes
(TIM Brasil) and could agree a deal in weeks, three
people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Telecom
Italia is aiming to raise 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) from
the sale, but bids have come in at between 500 million and 600
million euros, the sources said.
** Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent
oil producer, said it is mulling the future of its
royalty-generating freehold oil and gas properties in Western
Canada after competitor Encana Corp raised billions
through the sale of similar properties. It expects to announce
its plans for the properties in the next three months.
** Unicredit is talking with a consortium
comprising Fortress Investment Group and Italy's Prelios
on the sale of its bad loan unit Unicredit Credit
Management Bank (UCCMB) and could soon enter exclusive talks.
The sale could yield Italy's biggest bank by assets more than
600 million euros ($758.5 million).
** A consortium of buyout firms Advent International Corp
and Avista Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire UCB
SA's U.S. generic drugs unit Kremers Urban
Pharmaceuticals Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft is
ready to continue investing into Italy as attractive
opportunities become available, CEO Igor Sechin said at a
conference in Verona.
** Money manager Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) said it
would merge its Old Mutual Property Fund into Henderson Global
Investors' Henderson UK Property OEIC, forming a 2.7 billion
pound ($4.32 billion) fund.
** Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd plans to acquire
the remaining 40 percent stake in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport
and the firm that operates services within the airport, MAHB
said in a statement.
** Germany's Metro AG said it was satisfied being
the owner of department store chain Kaufhof after a report that
the owner of rival chain Karstadt wanted to make an offer.
** Juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group
raised a definitive offer to acquire Chiquita Brands
International Inc, in a new attempt to scuttle the
U.S.-based company's plans to combine with Irish rival Fyffes
Plc.
** U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co said it was
acquiring a privately held company in its core defense business
for about $400 million, and the deal should close next month
after completing regulatory reviews.
** Deutsche Telekom has started looking for an
alternative buyer for T-Mobile US after France's Iliad
abandoned its efforts to buy the business earlier this
month, Germanys' Monthly Manager Magazin said.
** Health insurer Humana Inc is exploring a sale of
its urgent care subsidiary Concentra in a deal that could value
it at around $1 billion, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
** German utility E.ON and gas firm VNG AG
have sold their jointly owned regional gas grid EVG
Thueringen to First State Investments, the asset management arm
of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), E.ON said.
** Lloyds Banking Group's aborted attempt to sell
hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Bank was not
influenced by politicians, a committee of lawmakers said on
Wednesday.
** The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has decided to
resume selling stakes in major local companies to the public,
planning to offer its stake in Kuwait Investment Co in
the first half of 2015, state news agency KUNA reported.
($1 = 0.6238 British pound)
($1 = 0.7910 euro)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bangalore)