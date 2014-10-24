Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** British engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday it had
finalized a deal to create a joint venture which would design
and develop accessory drive train transmissions for all of the
company's future civil aircraft engines. The joint venture with
Hispano Suiza, part of French aerospace and defense company
Safran, will run for an initial 25-year contract and
will contribute to a range of aircraft including engines for the
new Airbus A330neo jet.
** AMC Networks Inc said on Thursday it agreed to
pay $200 million for a 49.9 percent stake in BBC America and
would take operational control of the cable television channel.
** E-commerce services provider Digital River Inc
said on Thursday it entered into an agreement to be acquired by
an investor group led by Siris Capital Group LLC for about $840
million.
** Britain's Spirit Pub Co Plc said it had
rejected a takeover proposal from Irish cider maker C&C Group
Plc.
** Polish state-run coal trader Weglokoks wants to buy four
to five loss-making mines from state-run miner Kompania Weglowa
(KW) for 2.3 billion zlotys ($689 million), Weglokoks' chief
executive was quoted as saying on Friday.
** China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong
Kong Ltd could soon jointly invest in a new content
delivery network (CDN) company that would speed up Chinese
users' Internet access, a Chinese paper reported on Friday.
** Retailer Grupo Comercial Chedraui, Mexico's No.3
supermarket chain, is exploring possible acquisitions at home,
the company's chief executive said on Thursday, declining to
comment on reports that the firm is seeking to acquire rival
Comerci.
($1 = 3.34 Polish zloty)
