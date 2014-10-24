Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** British engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday it had finalized a deal to create a joint venture which would design and develop accessory drive train transmissions for all of the company's future civil aircraft engines. The joint venture with Hispano Suiza, part of French aerospace and defense company Safran, will run for an initial 25-year contract and will contribute to a range of aircraft including engines for the new Airbus A330neo jet.

** AMC Networks Inc said on Thursday it agreed to pay $200 million for a 49.9 percent stake in BBC America and would take operational control of the cable television channel.

** E-commerce services provider Digital River Inc said on Thursday it entered into an agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Siris Capital Group LLC for about $840 million.

** Britain's Spirit Pub Co Plc said it had rejected a takeover proposal from Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc.

** Polish state-run coal trader Weglokoks wants to buy four to five loss-making mines from state-run miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) for 2.3 billion zlotys ($689 million), Weglokoks' chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

** China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd could soon jointly invest in a new content delivery network (CDN) company that would speed up Chinese users' Internet access, a Chinese paper reported on Friday.

** Retailer Grupo Comercial Chedraui, Mexico's No.3 supermarket chain, is exploring possible acquisitions at home, the company's chief executive said on Thursday, declining to comment on reports that the firm is seeking to acquire rival Comerci. ($1 = 3.34 Polish zloty) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)