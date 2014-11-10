(Adds Fullscreen, Lafarge, Viscofan. Updates Telefonica SA)
Nov 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Dutch investment firm SHV raised its offer for Dutch
animal feed company Nutreco NV in response to interest
from U.S. food company Cargill Inc. SHV raised its
offer to 44.50 euros per share from the 40 it lodged on Oct. 20
that valued Nutreco at 2.7 billion euros.
** Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property
Partners may increase their 2.2 billion pound ($3.5
billion) takeover offer for Songbird Estates Plc,
majority owner of London's Canary Wharf, the Sunday Times
reported. Songbird on Friday rejected an initial offer, saying
it significantly undervalued the company.
** Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in the lead to
acquire Angus Chemical Co, a specialty chemicals subsidiary of
Dow Chemical Co, for more than $1 billion, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
** Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA sold half
of its 5 percent stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
on Monday for $854 million, raising fresh funds for
acquisitions.
** The Pakistani government has indefinitely postponed the
sale of a stake in the country's largest energy firm, Oil and
Gas Development Co Ltd because of weak investor
interest, the chairman of Pakistan's Privatisation Commission
told Reuters on Monday. Reuters had reported that the government
was seeking to sell a 7.5 percent stake in OGDCL to raise around
$815 million.
** British insurer Aviva Plc and Turkey's Sabanci
Holding completed the flotation of a 19.7 percent
stake in their Turkish joint venture pension unit Avivasa on
Monday, valuing the firm at 1.68 billion lira ($746 million).
** U.S. media giant Time Warner Inc has approached
struggling Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd
about a A$680 million ($588 million) takeover bid, the
Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.
** Canadian telecommunication service provider Mitel
Networks Corp raised its offer for smaller
U.S. peer ShoreTel Inc, after ShoreTel did not accept
its earlier offer. The revised offer values ShoreTel at about
$574 million, $34 million more than Mitel's earlier bid.
** Scandinavia-focused private equity firm Nordic Capital
has agreed to buy out Norwegian broadcasting technology company
Vizrt Ltd at a 32 percent premium, valuing the firm at
around 2.5 billion crowns ($370 million).
** Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd said it will
launch a rights issue to fund its 285 million euro ($356.25
million) purchase of the remaining 40 percent in Istanbul Sabiha
Gokcen airport it does not own.
** South African insurer Discovery Ltd said on
Monday it would spend 155 million pounds ($246 million) to
purchase the 25 percent stake in Britain's Prudential Health
Holdings it did not already hold.
** Palm Hills, Egypt's second-largest listed real
estate developer, said on Sunday that Aabar Investments
has acquired a 5.1 percent stake in the company. The
value of the investment is about 285 million Egyptian pounds
($40 million), according to Reuters calculations.
** The Ellerine furniture arm of failed South African lender
Abil has received a potential $36 million offer for its
sub-Saharan business, its administrator said on Monday, as the
company is wound down to repay creditors.
** Danish lender Spar Nord Bank A/S has made an
offer for smaller rival Norresundby Bank on Monday, in a deal
that had been anticipated and could spark consolidation in the
country's banking sector.
** Atlantic Basin Refining agreed to buy the shuttered
Hovensa LLC oil refinery in St. Croix and restart it with a
300,000 barrels-a-day capacity to handle crude from the U.S.
shale boom, according to a statement today.
** Japanese electronics conglomerate Panasonic Corp
is considering M&A deals to bolster its position in the European
home appliance market, its chief executive said, as it shifts
its focus to growth following years of restructuring.
** Societe Generale is ready to make acquisitions
in countries where its existing operations offer potential
combined cost savings, such as in central and eastern Europe,
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told financial newspaper
Investir. The bank is also open to opportunities in private
banking in Europe, the CEO was quoted as saying.
** Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is gearing up to make a
counter offer to buy Club Mediterranee SA, reigniting
a battle for control of the French resort operator, La Lettre de
L'Expansion reported on Sunday.
** Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president,
launched a takeover bid for Portugal Telecom at 1.35
euros per share on Sunday in an attempt to thwart a 7
billion-euro bid for the Portuguese company's assets by Altice
.
** Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on
Monday it had accepted a 55.5 million euro ($69 million)
takeover bid for its IAN canned tomato unit from private equity
firm Portobello Capital Gestion.
** Media company Fullscreen has agreed to acquire Rooster
Teeth, an 11-year-old online production studio based in Austin,
Texas, that created the long-running video series "Red vs.
Blue," executives of the companies told Reuters. Fullscreen, one
of the biggest networks on YouTube, is majority-owned by Otter
Media, a joint venture between AT&T and Peter Chernin's
The Chernin Group.
** A Nigerian unit of France's Lafarge said on
Monday it had entered into an agreement with Flour Mills of
Nigeria to purchase a 30 percent stake in United
Cement Company of Nigeria.
** Dutch oil services company Fugro NV, which has
been hit by the sliding oil price, said it was open to joint
ventures with other companies after rival Boskalis
bought a stake, fuelling talk the company could be a takeover
target.
($1 = 2.25 lira)
($1 = 1.16 Australian dollar)
($1 = 0.80 euro)
($1 = 0.63 British pound)
($1 = 7.15 Egyptian pound)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)