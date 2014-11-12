(Adds Dow Chemical, Allergan-Actavis, Alstom, Terna)

Nov 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Merger talks between Allergan Inc and white knight Actavis are focused on narrowing a gap of about $3 billion between what has been offered and what is wanted, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

** Private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners have launched a bid worth 7.075 billion euros ($8.8 billion) to buy the Portuguese operating business of Portugal Telecom from Brazil's Oi, rivalling an offer from European telecoms group Altice.

** Bank holding company BB&T Corp said it would buy Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.5 billion to expand in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

** French train maker Alstom, which is selling most of its power equipment business to General Electric, said on Wednesday it could return 3.5-4 billion euros to shareholders following the deal.

** Dow Chemical Co raised its asset sale target by as much as 42 percent to $8.5 billion and increased its share buyback plan by $5 billion, as it looks to thwart hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's push to split the company.

** Italian power grid company Terna said it is seeking a partner to bid for Greece's state electricity network in an acquisition that could be finalised this year, as the company reported a 1.5 percent rise in nine-month profit.

** Yahoo Inc will pay about $640 million for automated advertising service BrightRoll, beefing up its ability to sell video ads in real-time to marketers.

** At least two top-10 Yahoo Inc shareholders are so unhappy with Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's turnaround efforts that they are making a direct plea to AOL Inc CEO Tim Armstrong to explore a merger and run the combined company.

** Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings said it had taken a 8.5 percent stake in animal health company Zoetis Inc for about $1.54 billion. Ackman has taken the stake with Sachem Head Capital, another activist hedge fund run by Scott Ferguson, who previously worked for Ackman.

** Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its purchase of 49 percent of Alitalia, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, sharpening its rivalry with European carriers on their home turf.

** A minority shareholder in Tribune Publishing Co urged the company to sell non-core assets and buy back shares.

** German utility RWE still aims to close the 5.1 billion euro ($6.4 billion) sale of oil and gas unit DEA to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman this year, its chief executive said.

** Croatian food producer and retailer Atlantic Grupa said it had acquired Serbian food producer Foodland.

** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said it had agreed to sell a stake of around 6 percent of a vehicle controlling Italy's energy grids to a group of institutional investors for a total of 314 million euros ($392 million).

** Czech energy group EPH's Mibrag unit is interested in all of Vattenfall's brown coal portfolio and possibly other assets the Swedish group has put up for sale, EPH's Chairman Daniel Kretinsky said.

** Buyout group Lindsay Goldberg has put German packaging company Weener Plastik up for sale and could attract a price of around 400 million euros ($500 million), two people familiar with the matter said.

** Club Mediterranee shares rose as much as 2.4 percent on Wednesday after Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi reignited a battle for control of the French resort operator with a sweetened offer.

Bonomi's 23 euro-per-share bid, made with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co, came two days before the latest deadline in a takeover saga dating from May 2013.

** U.S. investment group Starwood Capital said it agreed to sell Europe's No. 2 budget operator, Louvre Hotels Group, to Chinese partner Jin Jiang International Holdings Co Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

** Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic continues to analyse options of a possible split-up of the firm and has made no decision on the matter, Chief executive Tomas Budnik said.

** Deutsche Post said it was happy having the government as a stakeholder, although it was interested in other shareholders with a long-term focus, in response to a report that Germany was looking at selling its stake.

The German government has no plans at this point to sell its stakes in companies like rail operator Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, a government spokeswoman said.

** Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd plans to buy U.S. asset manager Conning Holdings Corp for $240 million, in the latest sign Taiwanese financial firms are expanding outside the overcrowded home market.

** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc has offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union regulatory approval for its $43 billion acquisition of Irish rival Covidien Plc, the European Commission said.

** BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company, said it has scrapped the sale of Nickel West and will continue operating the unit after failing to find a buyer at the right price.

** Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen said it would buy pharmacy group Apotek Hjartat from private equity firm Altor for 5.7 billion Swedish crowns ($770 million).

** British carrier Flybe Group will exit its Finnish joint venture with Finnair after the companies failed to agree on how to increase the unit's profitability, Finnair said, adding Flybe has agreed to sell its 60 percent stake in Flybe Nordic to a new investor or to Finnair for one euro ($1.2481).

** South Africa's competition watchdog gave Lewis Group preliminary approval to purchase more than 60 stores from failed furniture firm Ellerine, paving the way for a $8 million deal that is expected to save nearly 400 jobs.

** Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd will acquire a stake in Chinese video streaming firm Youku Tudou Inc, cementing ties between China's leading smartphone maker and one of the most popular content providers in the video-hungry country.

** G4S, the world's biggest security firm, agreed to sell a business providing security and other services to the U.S. government for $135 million, part of a push to cut costs and focus on its most profitable operations.

** Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components such as adhesives, said it would acquire the specialist packaging division of Clondalkin Group for $455 million from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, marking its entry into the North American personal healthcare market.

** The International Monetary Fund (IMF) - which has been encouraging Pakistan to reform the energy sector, expand the tax base and privatise loss-making state industries by making those conditions for a $6.7 billion bailout of the economy - indicated last week that a $1.1 billion loan was no longer contingent on the stake sale of Pakistan's largest energy firm, five Pakistani officials told Reuters.

** Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said it plans to buy the 47 percent stake it does not already own in Malaysian Refining Company for $635 million from Phillips 66 Asia Ltd, a subsidiary of U.S energy company Phillips 66 .

** Singapore water treatment company United Envirotech Ltd (UEL), nearly 30 percent owned by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, said KKR and Chinese state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd will launch a takeover offer valuing UEL at about S$1.9 billion ($1.5 billion) on a fully diluted basis.

** Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said its U.S. unit won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional supplements maker Natrol Inc for $132.5 million.

** Chinese state-owned trainmakers China CNR and CSR Corp may merge their overseas units to create a single company focused on winning deals abroad, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

** Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it received $2.2 billion from the sale of its Peruvian oil and gas assets to PetroChina, China's top oil and gas firm, and its parent China National Petroleum Corp. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)