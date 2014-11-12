(Adds Dow Chemical, Allergan-Actavis, Alstom, Terna)
Nov 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Merger talks between Allergan Inc and white
knight Actavis are focused on narrowing a gap of about
$3 billion between what has been offered and what is wanted,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
** Private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners have
launched a bid worth 7.075 billion euros ($8.8 billion) to buy
the Portuguese operating business of Portugal Telecom from
Brazil's Oi, rivalling an offer from European
telecoms group Altice.
** Bank holding company BB&T Corp said it would buy
Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a cash-and-stock deal
valued at about $2.5 billion to expand in the U.S. mid-Atlantic
region.
** French train maker Alstom, which is selling
most of its power equipment business to General Electric,
said on Wednesday it could return 3.5-4 billion euros to
shareholders following the deal.
** Dow Chemical Co raised its asset sale target by
as much as 42 percent to $8.5 billion and increased its share
buyback plan by $5 billion, as it looks to thwart hedge fund
manager Daniel Loeb's push to split the company.
** Italian power grid company Terna said it is
seeking a partner to bid for Greece's state electricity network
in an acquisition that could be finalised this year, as the
company reported a 1.5 percent rise in nine-month profit.
** Yahoo Inc will pay about $640 million for
automated advertising service BrightRoll, beefing up its ability
to sell video ads in real-time to marketers.
** At least two top-10 Yahoo Inc shareholders are
so unhappy with Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's turnaround
efforts that they are making a direct plea to AOL Inc
CEO Tim Armstrong to explore a merger and run the combined
company.
** Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Holdings said it had taken a 8.5 percent stake in
animal health company Zoetis Inc for about $1.54
billion. Ackman has taken the stake with Sachem Head Capital,
another activist hedge fund run by Scott Ferguson, who
previously worked for Ackman.
** Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is set to win conditional EU
antitrust approval for its purchase of 49 percent of Alitalia,
two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday,
sharpening its rivalry with European carriers on their home
turf.
** A minority shareholder in Tribune Publishing Co
urged the company to sell non-core assets and buy back shares.
** German utility RWE still aims to close the 5.1
billion euro ($6.4 billion) sale of oil and gas unit DEA
to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman this year, its
chief executive said.
** Croatian food producer and retailer Atlantic Grupa
said it had acquired Serbian food producer Foodland.
** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said
it had agreed to sell a stake of around 6 percent of a vehicle
controlling Italy's energy grids to a group of institutional
investors for a total of 314 million euros ($392 million).
** Czech energy group EPH's Mibrag unit is interested in all
of Vattenfall's brown coal portfolio and possibly other assets
the Swedish group has put up for sale, EPH's Chairman Daniel
Kretinsky said.
** Buyout group Lindsay Goldberg has put German packaging
company Weener Plastik up for sale and could attract a price of
around 400 million euros ($500 million), two people familiar
with the matter said.
** Club Mediterranee shares rose as much as 2.4
percent on Wednesday after Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi
reignited a battle for control of the French resort operator
with a sweetened offer.
Bonomi's 23 euro-per-share bid, made with the help of U.S.
private equity fund KKR & Co, came two days before the
latest deadline in a takeover saga dating from May 2013.
** U.S. investment group Starwood Capital said it agreed to
sell Europe's No. 2 budget operator, Louvre Hotels Group, to
Chinese partner Jin Jiang International Holdings Co Ltd for an
undisclosed amount.
** Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic
continues to analyse options of a possible split-up of the firm
and has made no decision on the matter, Chief executive Tomas
Budnik said.
** Deutsche Post said it was happy having the
government as a stakeholder, although it was interested in other
shareholders with a long-term focus, in response to a report
that Germany was looking at selling its stake.
The German government has no plans at this point to sell its
stakes in companies like rail operator Deutsche Bahn,
Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, a
government spokeswoman said.
** Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd plans to buy
U.S. asset manager Conning Holdings Corp for $240 million, in
the latest sign Taiwanese financial firms are expanding outside
the overcrowded home market.
** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc has
offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union regulatory
approval for its $43 billion acquisition of Irish rival Covidien
Plc, the European Commission said.
** BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining
company, said it has scrapped the sale of Nickel West and will
continue operating the unit after failing to find a buyer at the
right price.
** Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen said it would buy
pharmacy group Apotek Hjartat from private equity firm Altor for
5.7 billion Swedish crowns ($770 million).
** British carrier Flybe Group will exit its
Finnish joint venture with Finnair after the
companies failed to agree on how to increase the unit's
profitability, Finnair said, adding Flybe has agreed to sell its
60 percent stake in Flybe Nordic to a new investor or to Finnair
for one euro ($1.2481).
** South Africa's competition watchdog gave Lewis Group
preliminary approval to purchase more than 60 stores
from failed furniture firm Ellerine, paving the way for a $8
million deal that is expected to save nearly 400 jobs.
** Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd will acquire a stake in
Chinese video streaming firm Youku Tudou Inc, cementing
ties between China's leading smartphone maker and one of the
most popular content providers in the video-hungry country.
** G4S, the world's biggest security firm, agreed to
sell a business providing security and other services to the
U.S. government for $135 million, part of a push to cut costs
and focus on its most profitable operations.
** Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic
and packaging components such as adhesives, said it would
acquire the specialist packaging division of Clondalkin Group
for $455 million from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus,
marking its entry into the North American personal healthcare
market.
** The International Monetary Fund (IMF) - which has been
encouraging Pakistan to reform the energy sector, expand the tax
base and privatise loss-making state industries by making those
conditions for a $6.7 billion bailout of the economy - indicated
last week that a $1.1 billion loan was no longer contingent on
the stake sale of Pakistan's largest energy firm, five Pakistani
officials told Reuters.
** Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
said it plans to buy the 47 percent stake it does not already
own in Malaysian Refining Company for $635 million from Phillips
66 Asia Ltd, a subsidiary of U.S energy company Phillips 66
.
** Singapore water treatment company United Envirotech Ltd
(UEL), nearly 30 percent owned by private equity firm
KKR & Co LP, said KKR and Chinese state-backed
conglomerate CITIC Ltd will launch a takeover offer
valuing UEL at about S$1.9 billion ($1.5 billion) on a fully
diluted basis.
** Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
said its U.S. unit won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional
supplements maker Natrol Inc for $132.5 million.
** Chinese state-owned trainmakers China CNR
and CSR Corp may merge their
overseas units to create a single company focused on winning
deals abroad, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on
Wednesday.
** Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said
on Tuesday it received $2.2 billion from the sale of its
Peruvian oil and gas assets to PetroChina, China's top
oil and gas firm, and its parent China National Petroleum Corp.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)