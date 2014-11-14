(Adds Glencore, Salamander Energy, Reliance Entertainment)
Nov 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Spanish gas and electricity firm Gas Natural
said it had acquired 96.5 percent of Chile's biggest electricity
distributor, Compania General de Electricidad. The
Spanish company said in a statement to the stock market
regulator that the acquisition was worth 2.55 billion euros
($3.17 billion).
** Pfizer Inc appears unlikely to make a fresh bid
for AstraZeneca Plc in 12 days, when an enforced
cooling-off period ends, and the U.S. drugmaker is now weighing
other, less risky targets.
** The private equity owners of Hostess Brands LLC are
planning to put the maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs up for sale
in early 2015, potentially valuing it at more than $1.7 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Commodity group Glencore and X2, a company set
up by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis, are among the suitors of
the Chilean copper assets put up for sale by global miner Anglo
American, industry and banking sources said this week.
** British oil and gas explorer Salamander Energy Plc
said it had received a proposed takeover offer from a
consortium led by Spanish firm Compania Espanola de Petroleos
(CEPSA) and Jynwel Capital.
** Nestle SA said it is looking at options for
frozen foods business Davigel, with a view to partnering the
unit. Reuters reported in February that Nestle was looking at
selling Davigel for about 300 million euros ($373.44 million),
as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
** State-backed Italian and Qatari investors are to buy a
165 million euro ($205 million) stake in Inalca, expanding the
Italian meat producer's overseas markets in the first such deal
by the two investment partners.
** British engineer IMI Plc said it would buy German
valve maker Bopp & Reuther Holding GmbH for an enterprise value
of 152.6 million euros ($190 million) to expand in emerging
markets, particularly China and India.
** India's Reliance Entertainment plans to begin acquiring
North American and European mobile game studios starting in
early 2015, in hopes of becoming a significant global player in
the fast-growing mobile games industry.
** The supervisory board of Poland's largest hotel group
Orbis SA has approved the purchase of 46 hotels in
central Europe for 142 million euros ($176.5 million) from
Orbis' French owner Accor SA, the Polish company said.
** Pinnacle Foods Inc said it would buy privately
held Canadian plant-based protein food maker Garden Protein
International Inc for C$175 million ($154 million).
** Korea National Oil Corp, which owns Canada's Harvest
Operations Corp, said it had finalised a sale deal for Harvest's
refining subsidiary, North Atlantic Refining Ltd, with
SilverRange at C$97.3 million ($85.5 million).
** Telefonica Deutschland said it had signed a
letter of intent to sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch AG
.
** Two of the fiercest rivals in online classifieds, South
Africa's Naspers Ltd and Norway's Schibsted ASA
, said they would team up in some emerging markets,
including fast-growing Brazil where they have battled each other
for years.
** Axel Springer SE poured cold water on market
talk of an offer from the German publisher for Deutsche
Entertainment. Asked about a potential offer, an Axel
Springer spokeswoman said, "There's nothing to it."
** John Malone's Liberty Global is in talks to buy
a 50 percent stake in ProSiebenSat.1's streaming
service Maxdome, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing
industry sources.
