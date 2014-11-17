(Adds Halliburton, Allergan, Mitel Networks, Oriola-KD, Eni)

Nov 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** Allergan Inc agreed to be bought by Actavis Plc for $66 billion, more than $12 billion above the current value of a hostile bid by activist investor William Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

** Halliburton Co will buy Baker Hughes Inc for about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating an oilfield services behemoth to take on market leader Schlumberger NV as falling oil prices threaten to erode demand.

** Pfizer Inc dampened investors' expectations of a renewed bid for AstraZeneca Plc on Monday by signing a major cancer drug deal with Germany's Merck KGaA, reducing the U.S. firm's need for Astra's products.

** Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp is leading the bidding for Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group, a source familiar with the deal said on Monday.

** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to buy smaller rival Virginia Mines Inc for C$479 million ($424 million), creating a C$1.3 billion ($1.2 billion) company that owns royalty interests in two major gold mines in Quebec.

** Canadian telecom services provider Mitel Networks Corp said on Monday it has withdrawn its bid to buy ShoreTel Inc, after the smaller U.S. peer refused to engage in any talks regarding a potential transaction.

** Russia's Pharmacy Chain 36.6 OAO is in talks to buy the Russian unit of Finnish drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

** Eni SpA and Angola's national oil company Sonangol signed on Monday an agreement on joint projects in the oil and gas sector in the African country, the Italian group said on Monday.

** French utility GDF Suez SA plans to sell its Hungarian power trading business to Hungarian energy trader MET Group, 40 percent owned by oil and gas firm MOL Plc, the companies said in a regulatory statement.

** Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia said on Monday it has agreed to buy Japanese drugmaker Bushu Pharmaceuticals, valued at 77.3 billion yen ($665.12 million), from Tokio Marine Capital.

** Thai warehouse developer WHA Corp said on Monday it planned to buy Hemaraj Land and Development PCL for up to 44 billion baht ($1.34 billion) in a deal that would create the country's largest factory and storage operator.

** India's Reliance Entertainment plans to begin acquiring North American and European mobile game studios starting in early 2015, in hopes of becoming a significant global player in the fast-growing mobile games industry.

($1 = 32.7800 Thai baht) ($1= 116.2200 Japanese yen) ($1 = 1.1310 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)