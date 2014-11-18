(Adds Ecopetrol)
Nov 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Denmark's Carlsberg A/S has agreed to take
over Greece's third-largest brewer, Olympic Brewery, bolstering
its operations in the country and creating what it said would be
the number two player in the lucrative Greek beer market.
** A firm controlled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
founder Jack Ma and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd
are set to invest a combined 2.8 billion yuan ($457.46
million) to raise their stakes in Huayi Brothers Media Corp
, as China's tech giants push into entertainment.
** China's Hebei Iron and Steel Group Co has signed an
agreement to take a 51 percent stake in Switzerland-based
Duferco International Trading Holding, in a move aimed at
boosting the state-owned conglomerate's ability to sell steel
overseas.
** British business media group Informa Plc said on
Tuesday it would buy U.S. trade show operator Hanley Wood
Exhibitions for 237 million pounds ($371 million), and planned
to raise 275 million pounds through a share placement.
** Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol will sell its stake
in energy generator Empresa de Energia de Bogota (EEB) for 1,700
pesos ($0.79) a share, raising some $509 million, the government
said in a decree.
** CIMB Group Holdings, Malaysia's second-largest
bank by assets which is attempting to seal a game-changing
merger with domestic rivals, said it expects the three banks
involved to finalise the structure of the merged entity by early
2015.
** Japan's Hitachi has offered to buy
Finmeccanica's rail assets, the Italian industrial
conglomerate said on Tuesday, as it presses ahead with disposals
to cut debt.
** Singapore's CitySpring Infrastructure Trust has
agreed to buy the assets and businesses of Keppel Infrastructure
Trust (KIT) to create a trust with total assets of
over S$4 billion ($3 billion).
** A group led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe
Cambridge has clinched a deal to buy a Manhattan office tower
for $2.25 billion from Blackstone Group LP, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms
of the sale.
** Merger talks between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc formally ended on Monday morning, when
the toy company's board voted to walk away, according to a
person with knowledge of the board's actions.
** Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Tuesday it had
agreed to pay 610 million euros ($762.3 million) to buy the
remaining 40 percent stake it did not already own in Dutch fiber
optics group Reggefiber.
** AstraZeneca touted an "industry-leading" line-up
of hot new cancer drugs at an investor day on Tuesday, aiming to
show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118
billion bid from Pfizer in May.
** Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd said on Tuesday
it had decided to sell a stake worth 286 billion Korean won
($260.2 million) in steelmaker POSCO, in a bid to
improve its balance sheet.
** Swiss cement maker Holcim said it expected to
have chosen buyers for assets it must divest to push through its
merger with France's Lafarge by the end of January and
to complete the deal by the middle of next year.
** The European Commision is casting a close eye over
Austria's plan to sell the Balkans network of nationalized bank
Hypo Alpe Adria to private equity firm Advent to see if it might
entail a "hidden bail-out," Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling said.
** Air France-KLM said on Tuesday that it planned
to allow its stake in Alitalia to be diluted after
Etihad Airways secured European Union approval to acquire 49
percent of the loss-making Italian airline.
** UAE-based Abraaj Investment Management has won regulatory
clearance for its 850 million Egyptian pound ($119 million)
offer for Bisco Misr, one of Egypt's main producers of
cakes and biscuits.
($1 = 0.80 euro)
($1 = 1,099.34 Korean won)
($1 = 0.6389 British pound)
($1= 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
($1= 1.2961 Singapore dollar)
($1= 6.1208 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)