Nov 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2110 GMT on Wednesday:

** Citigroup Inc is considering a sale of its index business, two sources familiar with the situation said, making it the latest bank to think about jettisoning benchmarking amid increased regulatory scrutiny.

** Samsung Heavy Industries scrapped a $2.5 billion takeover of Samsung Engineering due to shareholder opposition, a setback for parent Samsung Group's restructuring plans ahead of a looming succession.

** Vodafone Group Plc would be open to selling off more non-core assets such as its interests in Australia, Hungary and the Czech Republic if it received the right offer, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said.

** Spanish bank BBVA is raising its stake in Garanti, one of Turkey's biggest lenders, in a deal worth $2.5 billion that will give it control of the board as it pursues its strategy of overseas expansion.

** Britain's BT, the former telecoms monopoly, said it would consider combining its wholesale division and OpenReach, its standalone business that makes its networks available to rivals, if the regulator allowed it.

** Dutch telecoms group KPN may sell its 20.5 percent stake in German mobile operator Telefonica Deutschland , but it has not yet decided to do so, the group's chief executive told an investor conference.

** German online travel group Unister Travel has attracted first round bids from buyout groups in a potential 700 million to 1 billion euro ($877 million-$1.25 billion) deal, after legal problems delayed an earlier sale attempt, people familiar with the matter said.

** Italy's EEMS and Gala Group said in separate statements preliminary talks had begun over a possible merger of the two companies.

** Czech electricity producer CEZ has sent a letter to Italy's Enel expressing interest in buying Enel's 66 percent stake in Slovakia's Slovenske Elektrarne, CEZ said.

** The German government has quietly scrapped plans to look into partly privatising railway operator Deutsche Bahn after a Reuters report last week prompted a backlash from members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.

** Germany's top utility E.ON SE has entered exclusive talks to sell its Spanish activities to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** India's JSW Steel Ltd and Algeria's Cevital have submitted final bids for the troubled Lucchini Piombino steelmaking complex, Italy's second-largest steel producer, which is battling for survival.

** Bharti Airtel's planned disposal of mobile phone towers in Africa will see it sell masts in Tanzania to Helios Towers, while units in Malawi will go to Eaton Towers, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

** CAP's shipping business is in merger talks with rival shipbroker Howe Robinson, the latest potential tie-up among sector players looking for scale after years of freight market turmoil.

** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 does not rule out a partnership for its fast-growing online video streaming service Maxdome, which competes with Amazon and Netflix in the nascent market, a senior executive at the firm said.

** Continental Grain Co (CGC) may sell a stake in its Wayne Farm poultry business, Chief Executive and Chairman Paul Fribourg said, joining a year-long frenzy of deal making that has swept the meat market.

** Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it may have to close its Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec, weeks after it revealed that three "big steelmakers" were in talks to invest in the project.

** Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) have teamed up to take PetSmart Inc private for more than $7.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the auction for the pet food retailer heats up.

** Moroccan insurance company Saham Finances has bought 40 percent stake Nigeria's Unistrust Insurance Co for an undisclosed sum, the Moroccan company said.

** Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd said it had agreed to sell its chemicals business to funds advised by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for A$750 million ($653 million).

** Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile telecom operator, said it planned to acquire leading internet service provider Burco to diversify its business.

** Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis has offered to acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy Products for 66 Egyptian pounds ($9.2) per share, topping at least two rival bids made this month, the Egyptian cheesemaker said.

** Czech investment group PPF has offered to buy shares in O2 Czech Republic from retail investors at a 31 percent premium to their market value at the close of trading on Tuesday.

** Telecom Italia has sent an expression of interest for a controlling stake in Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb to infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the matter said.

($1= 7.15 Egyptian pound) ($1 = 1.15 Australian dollar) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)