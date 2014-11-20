(Adds Corinthian Colleges, Quindell, Telefonica, Riverbed
Technology,KKR)
Nov 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Bain Capital LLC, Hellman & Friedman LLC and Thoma Bravo
LLC are among the private equity firms vying for Riverbed
Technology Inc, a network equipment maker with a market
capitalization of $3.1 billion, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Citigroup Inc is considering a sale of its index
business, two sources familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday, making it the latest bank to think about jettisoning
benchmarking amid increased regulatory scrutiny.
** German healthcare group Fresenius and the
Permira investment fund have made a joint offer for
the medical nutrition arm of Danone, The Wall Street
Journal said, citing sources close to the matter.
** Portugal's Millennium BCP may sell a stake of
around 10 percent in Polish lender Bank Millennium to
boost its capital, two financial sources told Reuters.
** British technology and outsourcing company Quindell
denied on Thursday it was actively seeking to sell a 25
percent stake in Nationwide Accident Repair Services
sending its shares soaring more than 30 percent.
** Telefonica would have to consider its options
regarding its UK presence, including a sale of the O2 business,
if more of the market moves to bundling fixed and mobile telecom
services, a top executive said on Thursday.
** Corinthian Colleges Inc said it would sell 56
campuses under its Everest and WyoTech brands to non-profit
education provider ECMC Group Inc as part of an agreement with
the U.S. education department.
** Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd said
it is not aware of any bid for the company, responding to a
Bloomberg report that mining fund QKR Corp was close to making a
bid.
** Apache Corp said it would sell oil and gas assets
in southern Louisiana and the Anadarko Basin, spanning western
Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, for about $1.4 billion in two
separate deals.
** Shareholders in auto supplier TRW Automotive
approved a $12.4 billion takeover offer by Germany's ZF
Friedrichshafen, the companies said, paving the way for
a new global automotive supply powerhouse to rival Robert Bosch
.
** U.S. and European buyout funds are preparing final bids
to acquire a division of KKR's software firm Northgate
Information Solutions in a deal that could value the
asset at up to 470 million pounds ($738 million), sources
familiar with the process said.
** Software services company Tech Mahindra Ltd
said it would buy Virginia-based network services operator
Lightbridge Communications Corp for $240 million to boost its
presence in the United States.
** Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
said its board had approved the acquisition of local rival ING
Vysya Bank Ltd in an all-stock deal, a move that could
kick-start consolidation in the banking sector.
** French Oil and gas services firm CGG has
rebuffed a 1.47 billion euro ($1.84 billion) takeover offer from
larger rival Technip, as the industry battles hefty
cost cutting among its largest clients as oil prices drop.
CGG is considering putting itself up for sale after
rebuffing the offer, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
** VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russian lender VTB
Bank, has ended talks to buy a majority stake in the
Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
** Japanese trading house Itochu Corp has hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to run an auction for PrimeSource
Building Products Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter. Itochu is seeking more than $1 billion for the largest
distributor of screws and nails in the United States.
** LeapFrog Investments, a private equity firm backed by
George Soros and JP Morgan, has bought a majority stake in
Kenyan insurer Resolution in a deal valued at 1.68 billion
shillings ($18.64 million).
** Swiss financial company Eurofin, criticized by Portugal's
markets watchdog for helping Banco Espirito Santo (BES) raise
money as it headed towards collapse earlier this year, is in the
process of largely shutting down, the Wall Street Journal said.
** Spanish property investment company Hispania
said it was considering a takeover offer for real estate group
Realia at 0.49 euros a share, which would equate to
about half its market value.
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on
Wednesday that it was abandoning an earlier offer to buy the
shuttered Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
($1= 0.7989 euro)
($1 = 90.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)