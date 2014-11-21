(Naspers, Club Med, Obi, Aviva Plc, Korea Gas Corp, UniCredit)
Nov 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Korea Gas Corp, one of the world's top
liquefied natural gas buyers, is looking to sell some of its
stake in the C$40 billion ($35.57 billion) LNG Canada project, a
spokeswoman for the project said.
** Ophir Energy Plc offered to buy Salamander
Energy Plc for about 267 million pounds ($419 million)
in an all-stock deal to help the British oil and gas explorer
expand in southeast Asia.
** British insurer Aviva said on Friday it had agreed
to the terms on a possible deal to buy rival Friends Life
for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion), as British
pension reform puts pressure on insurance companies.
** UniCredit has resumed talks with U.S. fund Lone
Star on the sale of its debt collector unit UCCMB as
negotiations with a consortium made of Fortress Investment Group
and Prelios are stalling, sources said.
** Privately controlled Lukoil, Russia's
second-largest oil company, said it planned to invest in Nigeria
with U.S. oil major Chevron Corp, part of its push to
seek opportunities away from Russia's state-dominated oil
sector.
** African Minerals will seek to sell part of its
stake in the Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone in what
analysts say is a last-ditch effort to stay afloat, after it
failed to secure the release of funds held by its Chinese
partner.
** Royal Bank of Canada said it is shutting down its
international client-wealth-management business in the
Caribbean, along with some international advisory businesses in
Canada and the United States.
** Chinese conglomerate Fosun said on Friday it was in talks
with Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure about a possible joint bid
for Club Med, the latest twist in a long-running
battle for the holiday resort company.
** Italy's Enel said it would raise up to 3.1
billion euros ($3.9 billion) from the sale of shares in its
Spanish subsidiary Endesa in one of Spain's biggest
stock placements in seven years.
** Telecom Italia is set to sell mobile phone
masts owned by its Brazilian unit for almost 900 million euros
($1.1 billion), sources said on Friday, as it considers possible
acquisitions in the Latin American country.
** Japan Airlines (JAL) said Skymark Airlines
had sought talks to discuss a possible business tie-up
that would put one of the country's few remaining budget
carriers under the wing of a bigger rival.
** Asian private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and
MBK Partners are among the initial bidders to buy South Korea's
biggest car rental company KT Rental, a person with
knowledge of the matter said.
** Nippon Television Holdings Inc said it was
considering buying Japanese fitness club chain Tipness but that
nothing was decided at this stage. Nippon is likely to pay about
35 billion yen ($300 million) for Suntory Holdings Ltd's
71 percent holding and the remainder held by trading
house Marubeni Corp, the Nikkei said.
** Naspers is selling its Swiss online retailer
Ricardo in a deal potentially worth 300-400 million Swiss francs
($310 million-$413 million), as the South African firm focuses
on emerging markets, two people familiar with the sale said.
** Home improvement group Obi is interested in buying
struggling BauMax and has already spoken with creditor banks of
the Austrian company, a report posted on the website of the
German newspaper Lebensmittel Zeitung said on Friday.
** Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk
said it had signed an agreement to sell 50 percent of its stake
in thermal coal unit Fajar Bumi Sakti to Jainson Holding Hong
Kong Ltd and use the proceeds to reduce debt.
