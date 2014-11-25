(Adds JD Sports, Hypo Alpe Adria, Intesa SanPaolo, Metro AG,
Fraport; updates Steinhoff International)
Nov 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:
** Britain's BT Group could offer at least 6 billion
euros ($7.5 billion) to Spanish peer Telefonica on top
of a 20 percent stake in its share capital for the O2 mobile
network, El Confidencial reported on Tuesday without citing
sources.
** German drugmaker Bayer AG is considering a
fresh attempt to sell its diabetes device business as it
sharpens its focus on margin-rich healthcare sectors, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** British retailer JD Sports plans to dispose of its
loss-making fashion division to restructuring specialist Hilco
Capital, the company said on Tuesday.
** Austria hopes to get approval this week from BayernLB
to sell nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkan
network and could sue if the German lender blocks the deal,
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.
** Intesa SanPaolo is interested in buying Coutts
International, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of
Scotland, a source close to the matter said as Italy's
biggest retail lender seeks to expand into private banking.
** German retailer Metro AG is selling its Greek
cash-and-carry business to local chain Sklavenitis as part of
the sprawling group's effort to focus on core
markets.
** German airport operator Fraport along with
Greek energy group Copelouzos was named the preferred bidder to
lease and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional airports, the
country's privatization agency said on Tuesday.
** South Africa's Steinhoff International will buy
clothing retailer Pepkor in a $5.7 billion deal that gives the
budget furniture firm exposure to Africa's fast-growing apparel
market and strengthens its business in eastern
Europe.
** U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp was in
talks to sell a controlling stake in its South Korean unit Halla
Visteon Climate Control Corp to a local private
equity firm, Halla Visteon said in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday.
** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has
agreed to acquire a stake in South African tyre dealer Tiger
Wheel & Tyre, according to a person familiar with matter,
marking its first deal in Africa's most developed
economy.
** Diversified pharmaceutical company Sinclair IS Pharma
said it was evaluating options including a possible
sale, sending its shares up 11 percent in early trading.
** South Korea's Lotte Duty Free said on Tuesday it was
casting an eye over assets including Italy's World Duty Free
but there had been no meetings between the two, after a
report about a possible tie-up boosted shares in the Italian
travel retailer.
** Delaware court has held up the merger of oilfield
services provider Nabors Industries Ltd's unit with C&J
Energy Services Inc, saying C&J's board did not
adequately shop the company, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the decision.
** U.S. private equity group Providence and two Chinese
groups are considering possible bids for the Swiss sports
marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, the Financial Times
reported, citing sources.
** Ontario Teachers Pension plan and Canada's Public Sector
Pension Investment Board are nearing a deal to acquire Loral
Space & Communications Inc, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)