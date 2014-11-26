(Adds Abraaj Investment Management, ArcelorMittal, EBRD,
Danone, Bhd; updates Kellogg, Carlyle Group)
Nov 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
** Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie
photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the
Justin Bieber-backed company.
** Kellogg Co, the world's biggest breakfast cereal
maker, has offered 908.5 million Egyptian pounds ($127 million)
for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr.
UAE's Abraaj Investment Management said on Wednesday it
would raise its price for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco
Misr to 80.58 Egyptian pounds ($11.27) per share
following a counter bid by Kellogg Co.
** ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker,
has submitted a non-binding offer with Italian steel processor
Marcegaglia for Italy's Ilva steel plant, handing a lifeline to
the loss-making plant mired in an environmental scandal.
** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) plans to invest up to 50 million euros ($62 million) for
a 20 percent stake in the Balkans network of nationalised
Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, it said on Wednesday.
** Danone, the world's largest yogurt maker, is
weighing a sale of its 20 percent stake in Japan's Yakult Honsha
, worth about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday.
** Singapore's anti-trust regulator on Wednesday expressed
concern about IHH Healthcare Bhd's proposed
acquisition of a Singaporean unit of India's Fortis Healthcare
Ltd.
** German retailer Douglas has mandated investment bank
Macquarie to organise the sale of its Thalia book
stores division, which is facing stiff competition from Amazon
, according to two people familiar with the deal.
** Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy South African
tire retailer Tiger Automotive from Ethos Private Equity, Ethos
said on Wednesday, the U.S. buyout firm's first deal in Africa's
most developed economy.
** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A SpA is open
to merger opportunities in the Lombardy area where it operates,
after a failed tie-up between Acsm Agam SpA and peer
Gelsia this month left purchase options on the table.
** French private equity group Ardian said on Wednesday it
had agreed to buy the 65 percent stake in Tunels Barcelona Cadi
held by Brazilian bank BTG Pactual Banking Ltd for an
undisclosed amount.
** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance will invest $108 million in
Indian company Reliance Capital's fund management
business for an additional 9 percent stake, the companies said
on Wednesday.
** Three of Australia's largest infrastructure funds plan to
bid for the country's largest container terminal in a sale
expected to fetch about A$5 billion ($4.27 billion) for Victoria
state, a source with knowledge of the process said on Wednesday.
** Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange
had entered into preliminary discussions with
Britain's BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms
joint venture EE Ltd.
** South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group will acquire
defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd and three other
Samsung Group affiliates, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
** South Korea's Samsung Group said on Wednesday it is
selling stakes in four chemical and defence firms for 1.9
trillion won ($1.72 billion) to Hanwha Group, the latest move in
the massive task of restructuring the country's largest
conglomerate.
** Spain's Banco Santander SA is trying to obtain
regulatory approval to sell a part of its stake in a solar
energy project in Nevada to two Canadian pension funds, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)