** Germany has approved Canadian smartphone maker
Blackberry's planned acquisition of Secusmart, the
encryption technology of which is used to protect the mobile
devices of top politicians including German Chancellor Angela
Merkel.
** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic gained
European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its $43 billion
takeover of Covidien Plc after agreeing to sell its
Irish rival's drug-coated balloon catheter business.
** Germany's BMW is not interested in buying a
stake in U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors, German
weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing a BMW
statement.
** A Marseille court took the France-Corsica ferry operator
SNCM under its protection on Friday, giving the company, which
has already stopped payments to its creditors, six months to
find a buyer.
** India is set for more banking acquisitions after a record
$2.4 billion takeover last week ended four years of a deals
drought, as lenders fight for market share and wider reach amid
looming competition from a new breed of players.
** Colombia's food industry conglomerate Grupo Nutresa
has paid 830 billion pesos ($383.3 million) to buy the
country's largest fast food chain, El Corral, as the producer of
pasta, chocolate and coffee expands into out-of-home
consumption.
** The chairman of Spain's Telefonica has said the
telecom company is seeking a "global alliance" with Britain's BT
with cash and shares in exchange for Telefonica unit O2,
a spokesman for Telefonica confirmed on Friday.
** Allianz is close to selling the personal
insurance business of Fireman's Fund, a U.S. insurer the German
company bought in 1991, according to media reports.
** German utility E.ON SE is close to selling its
Spanish operations for as much as 2.6 billion euros ($3.2
billion) to a joint venture led by Australian infrastructure
investor Macquarie Group Ltd, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
** French insurer AXA said on Friday it was buying
control of Nigeria's fourth-largest insurer in a push for growth
on a continent where many people are uninsured.
** Dutch construction company Ballast Nedam said
on Friday it had agreed to sell its offshore engineering
business to privately-owned rival Van Oord for an undisclosed
sum, and said the company would make an operating loss for the
year.
** South Korea's fourth attempt to sell a controlling stake
in Woori Bank valued at $2.7 billion collapsed after
a combination of stringent regulations and weak business
prospects turned off an already small pool of potential
investors.
** Retailer Kesko has pushed back and scaled
down its plan to sell some of its store sites, sending the
Finnish company's shares 6 percent lower.
** Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London's
Canary Wharf, said an upturn in property markets means it is now
worth 2.82 billion pounds ($4.42 billion), more than the
takeover offer from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and
Brookfield Property Partners.
** Karachi-based Meezan Bank Ltd has received
regulatory approval to study the acquisition of the Pakistani
unit of HSBC Bank Oman, the sharia-compliant lender
said in a bourse filing on Friday.
** Austria's CA Immobilien said while it generally
appreciated new shareholder O1's decision to increase its stake
in the real estate company, it would refrain from advising
shareholders on whether to accept the offer.
** Serbia invited applications on Friday for a financial
adviser to help manage the sale of a majority stake in
Komercijalna Banka, the country's second-largest lender.
($1 = 0.80 euros)
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 605.30 pesos)
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)