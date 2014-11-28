(Adds Vodafone, P&G, BCE Inc, Airbus, Portugal Telecom,
Fresenius, Altice, TPG, Swedish Match, Group, Danone,)
Nov 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Friday:
** Vodafone is reviewing potential acquisitions,
including of Europe's leading cable operator Liberty Global
, to counter the pending consolidation among rivals in
Britain, five people close to the matter said.
** Procter & Gamble Co is working with Goldman Sachs
to explore the sale of its Wella hair care business that
could be worth around $7 billion, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters, as the world's largest consumer products
company streamlines its business.
** Germany has approved Canadian smartphone maker
Blackberry's planned acquisition of Secusmart, the
encryption technology of which is used to protect the mobile
devices of top politicians including German Chancellor Angela
Merkel.
** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic gained
European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its $43 billion
takeover of Covidien Plc after agreeing to sell its
Irish rival's drug-coated balloon catheter business.
** Germany's BMW is not interested in buying a
stake in U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors, German
weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing a BMW
statement.
** BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications
company, said it would buy mobile phone retailer Glentel Inc
for about C$594 million ($520 million) in cash and
stock.
** Airbus Group sold 8 percent of Dassault Aviation
back to the French planemaker in a deal worth 794
million euros on Friday - the first step towards unwinding an
awkward 16-year-old link to its defence market rival. The move
will result in a net reduction of Airbus Group's stake from 46.3
percent to 42.1 percent.
** Private equity funds Bain Capital and Apax Partners,
together with Portuguese conglomerate Semapa, submitted
a firm offer to buy Portugal Telecom's operations in Portugal
from Brazil's Oi, three sources said.
** Germany's Fresenius is considering pulling out
of the bidding for French food group Danone's medical
nutrition unit because of frustration with the slow progress of
the process, two sources familiar with the situation said..
** A Marseille court took the France-Corsica ferry operator
SNCM under its protection on Friday, giving the company, which
has already stopped payments to its creditors, six months to
find a buyer.
** India is set for more banking acquisitions after a record
$2.4 billion takeover last week ended four years of a deals
drought, as lenders fight for market share and wider reach amid
looming competition from a new breed of players.
** Colombia's food industry conglomerate Grupo Nutresa
has paid 830 billion pesos ($383.3 million) to buy the
country's largest fast food chain, El Corral, as the producer of
pasta, chocolate and coffee expands into out-of-home
consumption.
** The chairman of Spain's Telefonica has said the
telecom company is seeking a "global alliance" with Britain's BT
with cash and shares in exchange for Telefonica unit O2,
a spokesman for Telefonica confirmed on Friday.
** Allianz is close to selling the personal
insurance business of Fireman's Fund, a U.S. insurer the German
company bought in 1991, according to media reports.
** German utility E.ON SE is close to selling its
Spanish operations for as much as 2.6 billion euros ($3.2
billion) to a joint venture led by Australian infrastructure
investor Macquarie Group Ltd, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
** French insurer AXA said on Friday it was buying
control of Nigeria's fourth-largest insurer in a push for growth
on a continent where many people are uninsured.
** Dutch construction company Ballast Nedam said
on Friday it had agreed to sell its offshore engineering
business to privately-owned rival Van Oord for an undisclosed
sum, and said the company would make an operating loss for the
year.
** South Korea's fourth attempt to sell a controlling stake
in Woori Bank valued at $2.7 billion collapsed after
a combination of stringent regulations and weak business
prospects turned off an already small pool of potential
investors.
** Telecoms group Altice said it would partner
with CTT, Portugal's postal service, on projects in the event
that it won a bidding war with private equity funds to buy the
country's incumbent telecom operator.
** TPG is exiting its whole investment in car dealership
China Grand Automotive Services (CGA) through a sale to Haitong
Securities and a third party investor, according to
regulatory filings and sources close to the transaction.
** Swedish Match AB and Skandinavisk Holding, the
owners of Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG), are in talks with
private equity firms about a possible sale of the cigar maker,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
** Retailer Kesko has pushed back and scaled
down its plan to sell some of its store sites, sending the
Finnish company's shares 6 percent lower.
** Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London's
Canary Wharf, said an upturn in property markets means it is now
worth 2.82 billion pounds ($4.42 billion), more than the
takeover offer from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and
Brookfield Property Partners.
** Karachi-based Meezan Bank Ltd has received
regulatory approval to study the acquisition of the Pakistani
unit of HSBC Bank Oman, the sharia-compliant lender
said in a bourse filing on Friday.
** Austria's CA Immobilien said while it generally
appreciated new shareholder O1's decision to increase its stake
in the real estate company, it would refrain from advising
shareholders on whether to accept the offer.
** Serbia invited applications on Friday for a financial
adviser to help manage the sale of a majority stake in
Komercijalna Banka, the country's second-largest lender.
($1 = C$1.14)
($1 = 0.80 euros)
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 605.30 pesos)
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)