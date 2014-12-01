(Updates Club Mediterranee; adds Hosken Consolidated
Investments, E.ON, Novo Banco)
Dec 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Telecom group Altice SA has agreed to buy the
Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about
7.4 billion euros ($9.2 billion), in what will be its third
large acquisition this year.
** Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington
agreed on Monday to take over third-ranked rival
Gagfah in a 3.9 billion euro ($4.9 billion) cash and
shares deal, strengthening its lead in a fragmented
sector.
** John Laing Infrastructure Fund offered on Monday
to buy Balfour Beatty's portfolio of public-private
partnership assets, in sectors like education and health, for 1
billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in cash.
** London-listed oil producer Dragon Oil has dropped
an $800 million takeover offer for rival Petroceltic,
blaming weak oil prices that have fallen around 35 percent since
the deal was first announced in October.
** Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Monday
that it had sold its Illius Properties business to Salmon Real
Estate for 157.5 million pounds ($247 million) as part of its
plan to sell non-core assets and bolster its capital.
** British bank Virgin Money said it had sold small
regional lender Church House Trust to Ocean Industries for 13
million pounds ($20.4 million), four years after buying the
business.
** Australia's IFM Investors intends to raise its offer for
Vienna Airport to 82 euros per share from 80 euros,
IFM said on Monday, after a bloc of investors held out for at
least that much.
** Oilfield services provider Weatherford International Plc
said Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Lubrizol Corp
would pay $750 million in cash for two businesses that provide
chemicals and drilling fluids for oil and gas production.
** Bosnia's largest engineering group, Energoinvest
, has signed a 29 million euro deal ($36 million) to
build a 400 kV power transmission line in neighboring
Montenegro, it said on Monday.
** South Africa's Hosken Consolidated Investments
will buy back $27 million worth of shares from management, the
investment firm said, giving the executives funds to buy out its
biggest shareholder from an HCI spin-off investment.
** Germany's top utility, E.ON, said it would
split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable
energy and power grids, in a dramatic response to industry
changes that could trigger similar moves at European peers.
** Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang sweetened his bid for
Club Mediterranee at the last minute, outbidding
Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi's offer in France's longest-running
takeover battle.
** Morgan Advanced Materials Plc rejected an
all-share takeover proposal from Vesuvius Plc that it
said would have exposed its shareholders to lower margin
businesses in the iron and steel sector.
** Dutch animal feed company Nutreco said on Monday
it had bought two animal nutrition companies in Brazil, growing
revenues from the country by almost 70 percent, as part of its
strategy of expanding in fast-growing emerging markets.
** China's AVIC Capital Co Ltd said on Monday it
had canceled a plan to acquire Avolon Holdings Ltd after the
U.S. aircraft leasing firm's board and shareholders rejected the
proposed price, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
** Novo Banco, the lender carved out of Banco Espirito Santo
, should be sold to the highest bidder and its sale
should not be limited by a deadline, the head of Portugal's
largest listed bank said.
($1 = 0.80 euros)
($1 = 0.64 British pound)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru)