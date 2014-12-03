(Adds Lafarge, Vodafone, Comcast, Potash Corp, Eni SpA, Anglo
American Platinum and Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle)
Dec 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Lafarge SA and Holcim Ltd are set to
win approval from the European Union's competition regulators
for their merger deal to create the world's biggest cement
maker, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Vodafone Group Plc has met with analysts and
investors this week to calm fears it could make a multi-billion
dollar takeover bid for Europe's biggest cable company Liberty
Global, according to people present.
** EU antitrust regulators are likely to expand their
scrutiny of French telecoms provider Orange's
3.4-billion-euro ($4.2 billion) bid for Jazztel after
the companies failed to allay their concerns, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Canada's Barrick Gold Corp said it had formed a
joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Co to run the
Jabal Sayid copper asset in the kingdom, which will jump-start
output at the long-delayed mine.
** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission restarted its
informal 180-day countdown to review the proposed mergers
between Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
, and AT&T Inc and DirecTV.
** Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan ,
the world's largest fertilizer producer, is sizing up its
chances of gaining control of four companies in which it holds
minority stakes, CEO Jochen Tilk said.
** Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling will meet
would-be buyers of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria's prime
asset to discuss reviving a deal that fell through last week.
Schelling, finance minister for only three months, said he
would meet U.S. private equity group Advent International and
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to
discus the deal.
** Chesnara Plc said it would buy Netherlands-based
Waard Group for 67.8 million euros ($83.9 million), the first
acquisition by the insurance-focused takeover specialist in more
than a year.
** Plans by Italian oil major Eni SpA for major
asset sales to help fund exploration and its dividend payments
have hit problems due to diving oil and gas prices, sources say.
** Johnson & Johnson, the U.S.-based healthcare
company, has hired Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of its
artificial sweetener brand Splenda, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** Indonesia expects to sign agreements with China's CNOOC
Ltd, Saudi Aramco and two other oil companies next
week covering direct oil sales and refinery investments in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, a senior Pertamina official
said.
** South African precious metals mining firms Sibanye Gold
Ltd and Northam Platinum Ltd are among a group
of about 10 companies interested in Anglo American Platinum's
Union mine in South Africa, Sibanye and mining industry
sources said.
** German property lender Aareal is seeing its
chances of buying peer Westimmo rise after other
bidders have lost interest, said several sources familiar with
the transaction.
** TPG is exiting its whole investment in car dealership
China Grand Automotive Services through a sale to Haitong
International Securities Group Ltd and a third party
investor, according to regulatory filings and sources close to
the transaction.
** Nordic telecom operators Telenor and TeliaSonera
will merge their Danish operations to cut costs and
improve profitability in a market where both face tough
competition and weak economic growth.
** Turkey's state-run lender Halkbank said late on Tuesday
that its offer to buy a 76.76 percent stake in Serbian lender
Cacanska Banka had failed.
** Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle, the
company behind spirits brand Grand Marnier, denied press reports
it planned to sell the control of the company. It said it was
"currently reviewing the worldwide distribution strategy of its
spirits."
** European dairy produce cooperative Arla Foods Amba
said it had dropped its bid for Egyptian Arab Dairy
Product Co.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 0.81 euro)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru)