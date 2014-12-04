(Adds GSK, Enbridge, Barnes & Noble, Dollar General, Budapest
Bank, Songbird Estates, Unilever, New York Life Insurance Co;
updates Orange, Technip)
Dec 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** South Korea's government has suspended the sale of a
controlling stake in Woori Bank valued at around
$2.7 billion, the country's financial regulator said on
Thursday.
** Mitsubishi Estate, Japan's leading developer,
and ANA Holdings, Japan's largest airline, have teamed
up to bid for rights to operate facilities at Sendai Airport in
northern Japan, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
** Shares in Pierre & Vacances rose more than 5
percent on Thursday, after the French holiday group halved its
annual net loss and told Les Echos newspaper it was looking to
partner with a Chinese firm to boost its growth prospects.
** Global miner Rio Tinto is not looking to
make any major acquisitions to protect itself from a potential
Glencore takeover, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said at a
meeting with investors on Thursday.
** Pay-TV group Sky said on Thursday it had agreed
to sell a controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC Capital Partners
, in a move that values the online betting business at
800 million pounds ($1.3 billion).
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on
Thursday it and other shareholders of POSCO Specialty Steel
planned to sell all of their stakes to SeAH Besteel
for 1.1 trillion Korean won ($986.5 million).
** GlaxoSmithKline said it had decided not to sell a
portfolio of older drugs marketed in North America and Europe
after considering offers from potential buyers.
** Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
could finance takeovers worth up to 150 million euros
($185 million) without surpassing its debt-to-equity ratio
target, Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann was quoted as saying.
** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has acquired the
subscription rights in Spanish builder FCC from top
shareholder Esther Koplowitz for 150 million euros ($184.5
million), FCC said on Thursday.
** Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company,
said late on Wednesday it will transfer its Canadian liquids
pipelines business and certain renewable energy assets to its
Canadian affiliate Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.
** German wine seller Hawesko's management said on
Thursday that a 40-euro-per-share takeover bid by shareholder
Detlev Meyer was too low and recommended that investors do not
accept the offer.
** U.S. retailer Best Buy Co Inc said on Thursday it
would sell its struggling China business, Five Star, to domestic
real estate firm Zhejiang Jiayuan Group, to focus on its North
American business.
** Barnes & Noble Inc struck a deal to buy Microsoft
Corp's stake in Nook Media LLC, ending a two-year
partnership and clearing the way for the bookseller to spin off
its loss-making e-reader and digital content division.
** China is considering proposals to merge its two biggest
nuclear power firms as it bids to compete to build reactors
overseas, three industry officials familiar with the situation
told Reuters on Thursday.
** Dollar General Corp said it remained committed to
buying Family Dollar Stores Inc, which would solidify
its place as the No. 1 U.S. discount retailer.
** PT First Media Tbk, the media arm of Indonesian
conglomerate Lippo Group, is considering selling more shares in
its unit PT Link Net Tbk to raise funds for a planned
expansion, a senior company executive said on Thursday.
** The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development has
sold half of its stake in Poland's third-largest bank BZ WBK
, or 0.47 percent of the bank, with a small discount to
the market price of 388 zlotys, EBRD said on Thursday.
** Hungary said it has signed a preliminary agreement to buy
Budapest Bank, the country's eighth-biggest lender, from GE
Capital, part of the government's efforts to increase state
control of key sectors of the economy.
** BTG, the healthcare group best known for treating
rattlesnake bites and varicose veins, is expanding into lung
care by buying a Californian firm that has developed a device to
prop open airways.
** Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said he
expected BT Group to decide before Christmas whether it
would bid for UK's largest mobile network operator, EE, or its
smaller rival, Telefonica's 02. EE is owned by Orange
and Deutsche Telekom.
Separately, EU antitrust regulators have decided to expand
their investigation of Orange's planned 3.4 billion euro ($4.2
billion) bid for broadband specialist Jazztel in Spain.
** The sale of Austrian home-improvements store chain BauMax
is under way, with a deadline for binding offers ending on Dec.
18, Austrian magazine News said on Thursday, citing documents
from investment bank Mediobanca.
** Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and a North American
investor have upped their joint bid for Songbird Estates
, the owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district,
with an offer that values the company at 2.6 billion pounds
($4.1 billion).
Songbird rejected an initial 2.2 billion-pound approach from
the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property
Partners.
** Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd
is in talks to buy Portuguese bank Banco Espirito
Santo's (BES) investment banking unit as Chinese finance firms
snap up more overseas assets to try to offset slowing growth at
home.
** French oil services group Technip has not
submitted a formal offer for CGG at this stage, two
sources close to the deal told Reuters after rumours of a fresh
bid boosted shares in the seismic specialist.
** Danish business services firm ISS has sold its
Indian cash and valuables services business to unlisted Indian
company SIS Prosegur for an undisclosed amount.
** Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever
is on the hunt to acquire higher-end personal care
brands, its chief executive said.
** China's Bright Food Group Co has acquired
Guangxi Fengshan Sugar Group, a leading miller in the southern
Guangxi region, the company said on Wednesday, boosting its
share of the world's second largest sugar market.
** New York Life Insurance Co said on Thursday
its asset management business, New York Life Investment
Management, is set to acquire New York-based ETF provider
IndexIQ, which is well known for its alternative investment
strategies.
** ICAP Plc, the world's largest interdealer broker,
said it would combine its foreign exchange trading platform EBS
and fixed income trading platform BrokerTec.
($1 = 0.64 British pound)
($1 = 1,115.10 Korean won)
($1 = 0.81 euro)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Shubhankar Chakravorty
in Bengaluru)