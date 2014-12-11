(Adds Songbird Estates, Staples Inc, Comcast, EPH, Ronson Europe, Borsa Istanbul, Eni)

Dec 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Songbird Estates, the subject of a 2.6 billion pound ($4 billion) hostile takeover bid from a Qatari-led group, said it was too early to speculate on the intentions of the majority of its shareholders.

** Activist investor Starboard Value wants to merge office-supply chains Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc , CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Two Pennsylvania senators urged regulators to approve "as soon as possible" Comcast Corp's plan to merge with Time Warner Cable Inc, saying there were many potential benefits from the proposed tie-up that is opposed by some consumer groups and rival companies.

** Privately held Czech energy group EPH is interested in buying some Italian assets put on the block by German utility E.ON, potentially pitting it against France's EDF in a 2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) battle, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

** U.S. commodities company Cargill said it would bid alone for Dutch animal feed company Nutreco and pledged not to break up the business as it tries to capture the initiative from rival bidder SHV.

** Oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols launched a takeover offer for CAT oil that values the Austrian fracking specialist at 744 million euros ($926 million).

** The biggest U.S. private mortgage insurer, Radian Group Inc, is close to a sale of its financial guaranty business to Assured Guaranty Ltd for around $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** LH Financial Group PCL's biggest shareholder said the financial group is in talks with potential strategic domestic and foreign investors on a stake sale in the group as well as in LH Bank, Thailand's smallest lender.

** Switzerland's Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has agreed to buy asset manager Swisscanto from the other Swiss cantonal banks for an initial pay of 360.3 million Swiss francs ($372 million).

** Owners of an almost 80 percent stake in Warsaw listed real-estate developer Ronson Europe NV are considering the sale of all or part of their shares, Ronson said on Thursday. Global City Holdings NV and U. Dori Group Ltd each control 39.8 percent of the company, which is valued at 435 million zlotys ($130 million).

** Turkey's state-run stock exchange Borsa Istanbul is keen to increase its 5 percent stake in Bosnia's Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE) to more than 30 percent via an auction scheduled for Jan. 12, SASE said on Thursday.

** Italian Eni said on Thursday it had put on hold an assessment of its options regarding its stake in oil field services company Saipem because of difficult market conditions.

** Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysia's state oil company, said it is ready to divest certain assets in Africa if growth prospects are limited.

** The International Finance Corp, the investment banking unit of the World Bank, agreed on Wednesday to endorse a planned merger between a unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Chile's CorpBanca SA, in a huge boost to the largest Latin American banking tie-up since 2008.