Dec 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Hearst Corp said it will raise its stake in global credit rating agency Fitch Group to 80 percent from 50 percent in a deal valued at about $2 billion as the media giant diversifies away from its newspaper foundations.

** China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) has agreed to buy a building unit of Leighton Holdings Ltd for A$1.15 billion ($951 million), gaining a foothold in Australia ahead of an anticipated construction flurry.

** Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc said it would buy stock photography company Fotolia for $800 million.

** U.S.-based private equity group Bain is hoping to win the bidding for German elevator components maker Wittur in a potential deal worth more than 600 million euros ($750 million), several people familiar with the transaction said.

** China's ID Leisure International Capital plans to buy No. 2 Australian cinema chain The Hoyts Group from buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners in a deal expected to fetch about A$900 million ($743 million), a person with knowledge of the matter said.

** Private firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP is in discussions to acquire U.S. hospice firm Curo Health Services from private equity firm GTCR LLC, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could top $700 million, including debt.

** Buyout group Permira has sold an 11 percent stake in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss for 500 million euros ($620 million), a source familiar with the matter said.

** Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Fairway Outdoor Advertising LLC, the fourth-largest such firm in the United States, for around $550 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Friday that its board would discuss the possibility of the company divesting its stake in Finnish gas utility Gasum.

** Spanish oil major Repsol SA is finalising a bid to acquire Canada's Talisman Energy Inc and has sent executives to Calgary to step up talks, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** A bankruptcy court judge approved an unopposed request to terminate the sale of the Revel casino in Atlantic City to Brookfield Asset Management at a hearing on Friday.

** Canadian oil and gas company Ivanhoe Energy flagged "going concern" doubts and said it was exploring a sale of the company.

** Dutch marine services company Boskalis said its jointly-owned subsidiary Smit Lamnalco had agreed to buy the Australian towage business of Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd.

** French power group EDF SA said it bought a 51 percent participation in SINOP Energy Co, which is in charge of constructing and operating the 400 megawatt SINOP hydroelectric dam in northern Mato Grosso, Brazil. EDF did not give financial details.

** DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said Hearst Corp has bought a 25 percent stake in its YouTube teen network, Awesomeness TV, for $81.25 million.

** Austrian property group Conwert has agreed to sell its entire Czech portfolio and most of its assets in Slovakia as it sharpens its focus on Germany and Austria, it said. The combined transaction volume is 48.5 million euros ($60 million).

** Window and door maker Inwido Publ AB is looking to buy companies in the central parts of Europe, its top chief said, adding that while most savings measures have been completed there will probably be more restructuring ahead. ($1 = A$1.21) ($1 = 0.81 euros)