(Adds BT, Lafarge, BP, Mondelez, Vice Media)
Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Britain's BT has entered into exclusive talks with
Orange SA and Deutsche Telekom AG to buy EE
for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.6 billion), opting for the
country's biggest mobile operator over rival suitor, Telefonica
SA's O2.
** European Union antitrust regulators approved on Monday
the proposed merger of France's Lafarge SA and Swiss
peer Holcim Ltd to create the world's biggest cement
maker.
** European Union competition authorities gave conditional
clearance on Monday for oil major BP Plc to buy jet fuel
business Statoil Fuel and Retail Aviation.
** European Union antitrust regulators opened an extensive
investigation into a proposal by Mondelez International Inc
and competitor D.E Master Blenders 1753 to combine
their coffee businesses, concerned this may reduce competition.
** Vermont-based coffee roaster and brewing technology maker
Keurig Green Mountain Inc will move most of its U.S.
coffee buying operation to Switzerland, following rivals who
have already moved to the global hub for commodities trading.
** Thoma Bravo LLC and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan said
they would buy network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc
in a deal that valued the company at about $3.6
billion.
** Pet supply retailer PetSmart Inc succumbed to
calls from some shareholders for a sale on Sunday by agreeing to
be bought by a private equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd
for $8.7 billion, in the largest leveraged buyout of the year.
** Apache Corp said it would sell its stakes in two
LNG projects, Wheatstone LNG in Australia and Kitimat LNG in
Canada, along with accompanying upstream oil and gas reserves,
to Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd for $2.75
billion.
** Emerson Electric Co said it would sell its power
transmission unit to Regal Beloit Corp, a maker of
electric motors, for $1.44 billion as it streamlines its
business.
** A 10 percent stake in gas utility GDF Suez,
worth about five billion euros ($6.2 billion), could be the
first major item on the block in a planned sale of French state
assets, sources and analysts say.
The government announced in October it planned to raise
between 5-10 billion euros by selling state holdings, using the
proceeds to repay debt and reinvest in strategic industries.
** The board of Spanish oil major Repsol SA will
hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday afternoon to approve a
takeover bid for Canada's Talisman Energy Inc, daily
Expansion said on its website.
** Australian data storage company Recall Holdings
said it rejected a A$2.2 billion ($1.82 billion) takeover offer
from U.S.-based rival Iron Mountain Inc, sending its
shares to their highest level since listing.
** A unit of Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc has
agreed to buy Norwegian telecom power units maker Eltek ASA
in an all-cash deal valuing the company at 3.87
billion crowns ($525.37 million), the two firms said in a joint
statement on Monday.
** GIC Pte Ltd, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund,
formed a joint venture with an Indian property developer for two
residential projects near New Delhi, the two firms said in a
statement on Monday.
** French oil services group Technip said on
Monday it would press on with its strategy of broadening its
range of services despite its failed attempt to buy seismic
surveys specialist CGG.
** U.S. brokerage BGC Partners Inc has agreed to
buy London rival RP Martin, the latest step towards the
consolidation of an industry under pressure from tough new rules
for its traditional banking clients, low volatility and
rock-bottom interest rates.
** Vice Media will go on a "deal spree" next year and may
explore an initial public offering, the Financial Times reported
citing an interview with the youth-focused digital content
company's Chief Executive Shane Smith.
** Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey Plc has
agreed to sell its gold and silver refining business to Japan's
Asahi Holdings Inc for 118 million pounds ($186
million) in cash, the British firm said on Monday.
** A loan of up to $800 million to help Abu Dhabi-based
entrepreneur B.R. Shetty acquire a majority stake in foreign
exchange operator Travelex has been completed, two sources aware
of the matter said on Monday.
** South African financial services group MMI Holdings Ltd
is to buy a local stock brokerage house from Botswana's
Imara Holdings Ltd to increase its exposure to
wealthier investors, it said on Monday.
** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group Ltd said it
had failed to reach an agreement to sell its controlling stake
in insurer Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
** Chinese utility China General Nuclear Power Corporation
(CGN) will buy three small UK onshore wind farms with a combined
capacity of 73 megawatts from French state-controlled utility
EDF, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc
is not for sale, the unit's chief executive said in a
newspaper interview published on Saturday.
** TUI AG is in talks with investors interested
in buying its stake in Hapag-Lloyd as an option in its
long-planned exit from the German shipping company, TUI's
chairman told a newspaper.
** Finnish paper manufacturer Stora Enso said on
Saturday it was selling a loss-making specialty fine paper mill
in Germany to a company mainly owned by the private equity fund
Perusa Partners Fund 2 for about 7 million euros.
** Aramex has bought the master franchise for
South African retailer PostNet for $16.5 million from OneLogix
Group, the Dubai-based courier firm said on Sunday.
** French hotel operator Accor SA announced on
Sunday a strategic alliance with China Lodging Group to
create a major new player in the fast-growing Chinese domestic
travel and hospitality market.
** Thailand's PTT PCL said on Monday it will sell
its palm oil business in Indonesia for an undisclosed sum by
June next year, as the top Thai energy company moves to divest
non-core operations.
($1 = 1.2118 Australian dollars)
($1 = 7.3662 Norwegian krones)
