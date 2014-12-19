(Adds Citigroup, Family Investments, Family Dollar, IMS Health,
Roche, Saint-Gobain, Sartorius)
Dec 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Thai Union Frozen Products PCL, the world's
biggest producer of canned tuna, has agreed to buy U.S. peer
Bumble Bee Seafoods for $1.5 billion as part of a plan to double
revenue through overseas acquisitions.
** Xerox Corp said it agreed to sell its information
technology outsourcing arm to French IT services firm Atos SE
for $1.05 billion.
** Family Dollar Inc will delay a shareholder vote
on the potential acquisition by Dollar Tree Inc, CNBC
said, citing sources.
** Germany's third-largest insurer Talanx AG has
agreed to buy a majority stake in Chilean rival Inversiones
Magallanes, a $220 million deal that pushes the group further
into growing markets to offset a stagnant European economy.
** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Friday
it had agreed to buy privately held Bina Technologies for an
undisclosed price, the company's second acquisition in two days.
** Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said on Friday it
had agreed to buy Swedish real estate firm SveaReal Fastigheter
and Norwegian real estate firm DNB NOR Eiendomsinvest I.
** German utility EnBW said it bought Albatros, an
offshore wind power project owned by Strabag and
Norderland-Gruppe, for an undisclosed sum.
** BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it had
completed the acquisition of Secusmart, a privately held firm
that specializes in voice and data encryption.
** Alstom SA shareholders backed with 99.2 percent
of votes the French engineering group's plan to sell most of its
power equipment business to General Electric and refocus
on its smaller rail arm.
** German chemicals group BASF SE and Russia's
Gazprom have abandoned a gas assets swap deal planned
for this year as companies across Europe continue to suffer from
growing tensions between Moscow and the West.
** Slovenia's largest brewery Pivovarna Lasko said
on Friday it had sold 75.31 percent of its mineral water
bottling unit Radenska to Czech soft drinks maker Kofola
.
** German wine seller Hawesko has called an
extraordinary shareholder meeting for Jan. 26 to discuss a
hostile takeover bid from 31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer,
the company said on Friday.
** The European Commission approved on Friday the proposed
acquisition of Czech national carrier Ceske Aerolinie by Travel
Service and Cesky Aeroholding.
** Italy's Interpump Group has signed a
preliminary agreement to buy all of hydraulic valve maker Gruppo
Walvoil in a cash and share deal that will create a company with
total revenue of 140 million euros ($172 million).
** RWE confirmed it was still unclear whether
talks to sell its oil and gas unit DEA to Russian
tycoon Mikhail Fridman would be concluded this year, adding some
third party approval was still outstanding.
** Clothing manufacturer American Apparel Inc has
been approached by private equity firm Irving Place Capital for
a possible takeover, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources.
** Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington
launched its public offer for third-ranked rival
Gagfah in a 3.9 billion euro ($4.8 billion) cash and
shares deal.
** Italian defense group Finmeccanica continues to
discuss the sale of its AnsaldoBreda train-making unit with
Japan's Hitachi and China's Insigma, as it works
towards exiting the transport business.
** Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang sweetened his bid for
struggling Club Mediterranee at the last minute on
Friday, trumping a 24 euro-a-share offer from Italian tycoon
Andrea Bonomi in France's longest-running takeover battle.
** Citigroup has bought the commodity trading books of
Credit Suisse, sources familiar with the matter said
on Friday, as the U.S. bank extends its reach in the sector as
others retreat.
** British mutual insurance firms Family Investments and
Engage Mutual have agreed to merge, the firms said on Friday,
without giving financial details.
** The European Commission has cleared U.S. firm IMS
Health's acquisition of parts of Cegedim of
France subject to conditions, it said on Friday.
** Saint-Gobain is not prepared to combine its
mortar business with that of takeover target Sika, the
head of the French building materials group said in a newspaper
on Friday, despite a walkout threat by the Swiss company's
management.
** Germany's Sartorius said on Friday it had
agreed to sell its Intec unit, a maker of industrial scales, to
Japanese ball-bearing maker Minebea Co Ltd and its
partner, the Development Bank of Japan.
** Australia's IFM Investors has a 29.9 percent stake in
Vienna Airport after its 82 euros per share offer, IFM
said.
** Grupo Financiero Inbursa, the bank unit
owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Thursday it agreed to
buy the bank division of Wal-Mart de Mexico.
** Private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC
is exploring a sale of TRAC Intermodal LLC, a logistics
equipment leasing company that could be valued at more than $1.7
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)