(Adds Citigroup, Family Investments, Family Dollar, IMS Health, Roche, Saint-Gobain, Sartorius)

Dec 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Thai Union Frozen Products PCL, the world's biggest producer of canned tuna, has agreed to buy U.S. peer Bumble Bee Seafoods for $1.5 billion as part of a plan to double revenue through overseas acquisitions.

** Xerox Corp said it agreed to sell its information technology outsourcing arm to French IT services firm Atos SE for $1.05 billion.

** Family Dollar Inc will delay a shareholder vote on the potential acquisition by Dollar Tree Inc, CNBC said, citing sources.

** Germany's third-largest insurer Talanx AG has agreed to buy a majority stake in Chilean rival Inversiones Magallanes, a $220 million deal that pushes the group further into growing markets to offset a stagnant European economy.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Friday it had agreed to buy privately held Bina Technologies for an undisclosed price, the company's second acquisition in two days.

** Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said on Friday it had agreed to buy Swedish real estate firm SveaReal Fastigheter and Norwegian real estate firm DNB NOR Eiendomsinvest I.

** German utility EnBW said it bought Albatros, an offshore wind power project owned by Strabag and Norderland-Gruppe, for an undisclosed sum.

** BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it had completed the acquisition of Secusmart, a privately held firm that specializes in voice and data encryption.

** Alstom SA shareholders backed with 99.2 percent of votes the French engineering group's plan to sell most of its power equipment business to General Electric and refocus on its smaller rail arm.

** German chemicals group BASF SE and Russia's Gazprom have abandoned a gas assets swap deal planned for this year as companies across Europe continue to suffer from growing tensions between Moscow and the West.

** Slovenia's largest brewery Pivovarna Lasko said on Friday it had sold 75.31 percent of its mineral water bottling unit Radenska to Czech soft drinks maker Kofola .

** German wine seller Hawesko has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for Jan. 26 to discuss a hostile takeover bid from 31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer, the company said on Friday.

** The European Commission approved on Friday the proposed acquisition of Czech national carrier Ceske Aerolinie by Travel Service and Cesky Aeroholding.

** Italy's Interpump Group has signed a preliminary agreement to buy all of hydraulic valve maker Gruppo Walvoil in a cash and share deal that will create a company with total revenue of 140 million euros ($172 million).

** RWE confirmed it was still unclear whether talks to sell its oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman would be concluded this year, adding some third party approval was still outstanding.

** Clothing manufacturer American Apparel Inc has been approached by private equity firm Irving Place Capital for a possible takeover, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

** Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington launched its public offer for third-ranked rival Gagfah in a 3.9 billion euro ($4.8 billion) cash and shares deal.

** Italian defense group Finmeccanica continues to discuss the sale of its AnsaldoBreda train-making unit with Japan's Hitachi and China's Insigma, as it works towards exiting the transport business.

** Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang sweetened his bid for struggling Club Mediterranee at the last minute on Friday, trumping a 24 euro-a-share offer from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi in France's longest-running takeover battle.

** Citigroup has bought the commodity trading books of Credit Suisse, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the U.S. bank extends its reach in the sector as others retreat.

** British mutual insurance firms Family Investments and Engage Mutual have agreed to merge, the firms said on Friday, without giving financial details.

** The European Commission has cleared U.S. firm IMS Health's acquisition of parts of Cegedim of France subject to conditions, it said on Friday.

** Saint-Gobain is not prepared to combine its mortar business with that of takeover target Sika, the head of the French building materials group said in a newspaper on Friday, despite a walkout threat by the Swiss company's management.

** Germany's Sartorius said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Intec unit, a maker of industrial scales, to Japanese ball-bearing maker Minebea Co Ltd and its partner, the Development Bank of Japan.

** Australia's IFM Investors has a 29.9 percent stake in Vienna Airport after its 82 euros per share offer, IFM said.

** Grupo Financiero Inbursa, the bank unit owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Thursday it agreed to buy the bank division of Wal-Mart de Mexico.

** Private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC is exploring a sale of TRAC Intermodal LLC, a logistics equipment leasing company that could be valued at more than $1.7 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)