** Struggling American Apparel Inc, which fired
controversial chief executive Dov Charney last week, said it was
evaluating a proposed takeover and announced the appointment of
a new head of the board.
American Apparel's board believes a bid by Irving Place
Capital to buy the retailer for up to $1.40 per share is far too
low, and any takeover offer should be "several multiples"
higher, a source familiar with the board's thinking said.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc has sold its controversial
metals warehousing business to Swiss private equity group Reuben
Brothers, the Wall Street bank said.
** Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co is in
talks to buy smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK for
$4.2 billion in a deal that could create the nation's
second-largest player in the domestic gasoline market, a person
with knowledge of the issue said.
** Procter & Gamble Co said it would sell its soap
brands Camay and Zest to Unilever Plc for an
undisclosed amount to focus on its faster-growing brands.
** Casino and entertainment company Caesars Entertainment
Corp, whose largest operating unit plans to file for
bankruptcy, said it would buy affiliate Caesars Acquisition Co
in an all-stock deal. Based on Friday's closing price
for Caesars Entertainment, the offer values Caesars Acquisition
at $1.22 billion, or $8.96 per share.
** The ambitions of Kremlin-controlled oil champion NK
Rosneft OAO to boost its global reach have been reined
in by U.S. authorities, which torpedoed its acquisition of a
Morgan Stanley oil trading business. Rosneft, headed by
Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir
Putin, said on Monday that the deal was terminated because of
the refusal by U.S. regulators to grant clearance.
** Buyout firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC is in advanced
talks to buy a majority stake in the infusion services business
of U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co for more
than $1 billion, according to two people close to the situation.
** China's Xiaomi is raising over $1 billion from
investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC that
would value the smartphone maker at over $45 billion, a person
familiar with the deal said.
** Germany's Gerry Weber International AG said it
had agreed to buy fashion group Hallhuber from private equity
firm Change Capital Partners LLP, expanding into a market
catering to women in their mid-twenties and above.
** Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial SA raised
its full takeover offer for Transfield Services Ltd,
valuing it at A$1.03 billion ($838.7 million), the Australian
company said.
** Carlyle Group LP and Warburg Pincus LLC said they
would buy credit rating agency DBRS Ltd in partnership with a
consortium of Canadian investors. Reuters reported earlier this
month that such a consortium was likely to buy DBRS for more
than $500 million.
** Eli Lilly and Co has won approval to buy Novartis
AG's animal health unit on condition that it divest
the Sentinel line of products for treating heartworm in dogs,
the Federal Trade Commission said. French company Virbac SA
will buy the Sentinel product line, the FTC said.
** Oil producer Afren Plc said it had received a
preliminary approach from Nigerian oil and gas explorer Seplat
Petroleum Development Co Plc.
** Ailing German engineering and services company Bilfinger
SE has agreed to sell most of its construction
division to Swiss building giant Implenia AG as it
seeks to focus on more lucrative industrial services. Bilfinger
said proceeds from the sale are expected to be around 230
million euros ($280 million).
** Chile's largest salmon producer Empresas AquaChile SA
said it was no longer pursuing a controlling stake in
Invermar SA.
** Home improvement group Kingfisher Plc has agreed
to sell a 70 percent stake in its B&Q China business to Wumei
Holdings Inc for 140 million pounds ($219 million), it said.
** Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
has acquired a stake in a 288.6-megawatt wind farm in
the United States. The acquisition, in the double-figure euro
millions, is the company's first infrastructure investment in
North America.
** Italy's Interpump Group SpA has signed a
preliminary agreement to buy all of hydraulic valve maker Gruppo
Walvoil in a cash and share deal. The final price is estimated
at around 105 million euros with cash payments amounting to 55
percent of the total.
** CNP Assurances SA said it was selling to
Barclays Bank its 50 percent stake in CNP Barclays Vida
Y Pensiones (CNP BVP), for 453 million euros ($555 million)
including a special dividend. The transaction is expected to
close by the middle of 2015 and should result in a capital gain
of about 200 million euros, CNP said.
** Czech electricity company CEZ AS has acquired a
75 percent stake in Czech firm EVC as part of a strategy shift
into offering customers a broader array of services, the utility
said.
** CAT Oil AG's senior managers are leaving the
Austrian fracking specialist in the wake of a takeover approach
by oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols, the company said.
** Deutsche Telekom AG is in talks to sell its
Internet portal T-Online and online marketer Interactive Media
to publisher Axel Springer SE, German media reported
at the weekend.
** Japan's top oil refiner group JX Holdings Inc
said its wholly owned refining unit has signed a memorandum of
understanding with Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex)
for exclusive talks to buy a stake in the Vietnamese oil trading
firm and build a new refinery in southern Vietnam.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)