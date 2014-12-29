BRIEF-Pacific Current Group says total FUM as at March 31 was A$57.5 bln
Dec 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan said it had bought a 19.25 percent stake in Birmingham Airport from Australia's Victorian Funds Management Corp, taking its investment in the British airport to 48.25 percent.
** New Zealand's state-run pension fund and utilities investor Infratil Ltd will acquire Australian retirement village operator RetireAustralia in a deal worth A$640.2 million ($520 million) as they gain exposure to Australia's growing retirement services sector.
** Marka, a retailing and restaurants start-up, has agreed to buy a sporting goods retail firm from state-owned conglomerate Dubai World for 220 million dirhams ($60 million), in a move that will make Marka operationally profitable in 2015, it said on Sunday.
** Carl Icahn reported a 7.7 percent stake in Manitowoc Co Inc, and became the second activist investor this year to push for a splitup of the company's crane and foodservice equipment businesses.
** British broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc is in negotiations to buy grocer Tesco Plc's loss-making video-streaming service Blinkbox to bolster its TV business, the Financial Times said. Vodafone Group Plc had also looked at Blinkbox, which analysts say could be worth about 14 million pounds ($22 million), according to previous reports.
** Gazprom OAO has agreed to buy its European partners Wintershall, EDF SA and Eni SpA out of the scrapped South Stream gas pipeline project, the companies said in statements.
** Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said that sales of shares in state-controlled oil producer Eni would depend on market conditions, while he confirmed that next year the postal service will be partially privatized.
** Egypt's financial regulator has extended until Jan. 11 the bidding period for Bisco Misr, the subject of a takeover battle pitting Kellogg, the world's largest breakfast cereal maker, against UAE-based Abraaj Asset Management.
** Egypt's financial regulator has extended until Jan. 15 the deadline for bids to acquire Arab Dairy, which is at the center of a takeover battle involving Europe's biggest dairy group, Lactalis.
** Saudi Arabia's largest food firm Savola Group has entered into final negotiations with Takween Advanced Industries on the sale of Savola's packaging unit, Takween said on Sunday. ($1 = 1.23 Australian dollars) ($1 = 3.67 dirham) ($1 = 0.64 pounds) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
