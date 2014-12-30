UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
(Adds Siemens; Updates Boubyan Bank)
Dec 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's top two trainmakers said they will merge, creating a $26 billion company able to compete with the likes of Germany's Siemens AG and Canada's Bombardier Inc for global rail deals.
** A Qatari-led $4 billion bid for Songbird Estates , majority owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district, has received backing from U.S. fund manager Franklin Mutual Advisers, the bidders said in their final offer document published.
** Bankrupt cancer vaccine maker Dendreon Corp will move ahead with a court-supervised auction of the company without a customary initial bidder, known as a stalking horse, the company's attorney said on Monday.
** Commercial Bank of Kuwait KSC has cut its stake in Boubyan Bank KSC to about 12.7 percent from the 19.9 percent which it held in September, CBK's chief executive said. ($1 = 0.64 pounds) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.