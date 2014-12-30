(Adds Siemens; Updates Boubyan Bank)

Dec 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** China's top two trainmakers said they will merge, creating a $26 billion company able to compete with the likes of Germany's Siemens AG and Canada's Bombardier Inc for global rail deals.

** A Qatari-led $4 billion bid for Songbird Estates , majority owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district, has received backing from U.S. fund manager Franklin Mutual Advisers, the bidders said in their final offer document published.

** Bankrupt cancer vaccine maker Dendreon Corp will move ahead with a court-supervised auction of the company without a customary initial bidder, known as a stalking horse, the company's attorney said on Monday.

** Commercial Bank of Kuwait KSC has cut its stake in Boubyan Bank KSC to about 12.7 percent from the 19.9 percent which it held in September, CBK's chief executive said. ($1 = 0.64 pounds) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)