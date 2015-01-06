(Adds O2 Czech Republic, updates Verizon)
Jan 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Telecoms provider O2 Czech Republic decided to
spin off its fixed and mobile infrastructure into a separate
entity that would provide wholesale services to other market
players, the company said on Tuesday.
** Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell
McAdam said the company is not planning any major acquisitions,
following a report that Verizon had approached AOL Inc
for a potential deal.
** Facebook Inc acquired wit.ai, a company that makes
voice recognition technology for wearable devices and Internet-
connected appliances, the latest sign of its ambition to extend
its reach beyond computers and smartphones.
** Coach Inc said it would buy women's luxury
footwear company Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC from private
equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at up to $574
million, as it looks to expand its high-end offerings to better
compete with rivals such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
and Kate Spade & Co.
** Shareholders in Egypt's Bisco Misr have agreed
to sell a controlling stake to Kellogg as the world's
largest breakfast cereal maker emerged as the likely winner of
an $87 million takeover battle for the cake and biscuit
producer.
** Spanish engineering firm Abengoa has
teamed up with a U.S. infrastructure firm to manage and fund its
renewable energy projects, in a move that should help the
company reduce its debt.
EIG Global Energy Partners will take a majority stake in the
portfolio of projects, which need more than $9.5 billion in
financing, the Spanish firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
** South Africa's competition body on Tuesday gave online
retailer Takealot a conditional nod to acquire Kalahari.com, one
of Naspers' e-commerce firms, which would help form a
formidable e-tailer to take on brick-and-mortar stores.
** State-backed lender BayernLB and German
private bank Berenberg have agreed to a strategic partnership in
financing and investment banking, the two firms said on Tuesday.
** TV distributor Entertainment One is buying a
majority stake in The Mark Gordon Company (MGC), the producer of
TV show "Grey's Anatomy" and movies including "Speed" and
"Saving Private Ryan", to create a new TV and film studio joint
venture.
** Troubled Scottish soccer club Rangers International
Football Club Plc said it had rejected a possible
takeover offer from Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns
basketball team, as it did not adequately value a controlling
interest in the club. Sarver had proposed an 18 million pound
($27 million) offer for a controlling stake in Rangers via a
share placing.
($1 = 0.6558 pounds)
