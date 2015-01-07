(Adds Dick's Sporting Goods, Banca Carige, Extenet Systems, Fininvest, Raiffeisen)

Jan 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is holding early-stage conversations with a handful of buyout firms about going private, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Investment firm 3G Capital Partners LP is looking at new acquisition targets after investors pledged about $5 billion to form a new takeover fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Executives at the New York-based Brazilian investment firm are discussing the possibility of buying a food or beverage company such as Campbell Soup Co or even PepsiCo Inc, the newspaper reported.

** India's Suzlon Energy Ltd said a media report on Wednesday that the wind turbine maker was in talks with potential buyers for an about $2.5 billion sale of its German unit was "baseless and false."

** WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems, whose washers and dryers are used weekly by more than 5 million people in North America, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $900 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** EnBW sold a stake in its Baltic 2 offshore wind park to Australian investment group Macquarie for 720 million euros ($854 million), joining an industry trend of building and selling wind farms to boost earnings.

** Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is interested in taking a "significant stake" in Banca Carige, three sources close to the matter said, as the mid-sized bank prepares to raise up to 700 million euros ($827 million) in a share sale.

** Keurig Green Mountain Inc will sell Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc's soda pods for its at-home cold beverage system, Keurig Cold, expected to be launched this year.

** Buyout group General Atlantic is taking a stake in German bus companies FlixBus and MeinFernbus, which are merging to combine their routes, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Qatari Diar has transferred its shares in Al Khaliji Commercial Bank to Qatar Investment Authority, the property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

** Extenet Systems, which makes small wireless towers to help large telecom carriers improve their service in places like U.S. sports stadiums, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has appealed against a request by the Bank of Italy for it to sell the bulk of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum, Berlusconi's lawyers said on Wednesday.

** Austria's Raiffeisen could list a large slice of its Polish business in an initial public offering this year to raise cash, alongside the option of selling it outright to an investor, two sources familiar with the deliberations said. ($1 = 0.84 euros) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)