** Swiss food group Nestle said it had signed an
agreement to sell its La Cocinera frozen meals business to
Findus Spain as part of its ongoing portfolio review.
** Tesco will slash costs and sell assets to fund
lower prices and mend its finances, Britain's biggest retailer
said, as its new boss set out his plan to fight back from years
of market share losses and an accounting scandal.
** Italy's Lavazza has made a binding offer of more than 600
million euros ($708 million) for two French coffee brands, L'Or
and Grand Mere, as it seeks to bolster revenues outside its
domestic market, sources close to the situation said. Lavazza
said in a statement it was confident it would complete the
acquisition this year, without giving financial details.
** Buyout group Cinven has mandated Rothschild to
explore options including a sale or stock market listing of its
German truck and trailer parts maker Jost Group, two people
familiar with the deal said. If valued at a similar multiple as
peers, Jost may reap a valuation of about 600 million euros in a
potential sale.
** Egypt's regulator has extended to Jan. 22 the deadline
for bids to acquire Arab Dairy, after Pioneers
Holdings raised its offer for the cheesemaker at the
center of a takeover battle with Europe's biggest dairy group
Lactalis.
** Hungarian oil and gas group MOL is in contact
with potential buyers regarding the possible sale of its stake
in Croatia's INA but would prefer to remain a strategic
investor, Chief Executive Jozsef Molnar was quoted as saying by
Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt.
** The Ellerine furniture arm of failed South African lender
Abil is in talks to sell two more brand names,
Wetherlys and Geen & Richards, its business rescue administrator
said.
** Tripadvisor has agreed to acquire top Dutch
online restaurant review and booking sites Iens, the companies
said on Thursday, giving the travel website a leading position
in the Netherlands. No financial details were disclosed, but
Dutch media said the acquisition was worth upwards of 10 million
euros ($11.8 million).
** TUI Group, the world's largest leisure tourism
company, is buying luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278
million euros in cash and debt, a spokesman said on Thursday, to
bolster results at its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business.
** Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc confirmed
that it was interested in British oil producer Afren Plc
. Seplat said it could not provide more details as the
approach was preliminary.
** Dubai International Capital (DIC) is launching the sale
of German alumina products maker Almatis as the fund seeks to
reduce its liabilities in the wake of a debt restructuring,
three people familiar with the deal said.
** The owners of the Atlanta Hawks said Thursday they have
unanimously approved a plan to sell the franchise, a move
triggered last year by a racism controversy.
