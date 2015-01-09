(Adds Aer Lingus, Silicon Image, America Movil)
Jan 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** The owner of British Airways said on Friday that Aer
Lingus had rejected a revised takeover approach that
valued the Irish airline at 2.40 euros per share.
** XL Group Plc will buy underwriter Catlin Group Ltd
for about 2.79 billion pounds ($4.22 billion), giving
the Dublin-based insurer and reinsurer a bigger chunk of the
Lloyd's of London market.
** Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd's aircraft
leasing subsidiary is in exclusive talks to buy a portfolio of
new planes from Dublin-based lessor AWAS for more than $4
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Social network operator Facebook Inc said it
bought QuickFire Networks, a startup that helps view
high-quality video with low bandwidth. The acquisition of the
video technology company comes a day after it said in a blog it
averaged more than 1 billion video views every day since June
2014.
** Semiconductor company Silicon Image Inc, whose
technology helps stream video between consumer electronic
devices, is exploring strategic alternatives, including selling
itself, according to people familiar with the matter.
** The Swedish Competition Authority has approved ICA
Gruppen's acquisition of Apotek Hjartat from private
equity firm Altor. ICA, which is buying Apotek Hjartat for 5.7
billion Swedish crowns ($709.87 million), said the acquisition
was expected to be completed on Jan. 15.
** Groupe Eurotunnel, which runs the undersea rail
link between Britain and France, is putting its ferry service
between the two countries up for sale after a ban on it
operating the route was upheld by Britain's Competition Appeal
Tribunal (CAT).
** Thailand's TCC Holding Co, the largest investor in Berli
Jucker PCL (BJC), plans to enter talks with Metro AG
to renegotiate conditions of a deal to buy the German
retailer's Vietnam unit after the original sale agreement was
rejected by BJC's minority shareholders.
** Activist investor Nelson Peltz, one of DuPont's
largest shareholders, stepped up his fight to break up the
industrial conglomerate, as his Trian Fund nominated himself and
three other members to the board.
** U.S.-based flat-rolled steel processor and distributor
Esmark is set to take over Serbia's loss-making Zelezara
Smederevo steel mill after submitting the only valid bid, the
commission in charge of the privatization said on Friday.
The bid by Esmark Europe, part of Esmark Inc, was the only
one of three bids to meet all conditions set by the tender, said
Bojan Bojkovic, the head of the commission.
** Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia's biggest power
group, said on Friday it was offering 644.22 million ringgit
($180.91 million) to buy the remaining shares in port operator
Integrax Bhd that it does not already own.
** Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on
Thursday said it sold its 50 percent stake in cellphone company
Iusacell back to its joint venture partner Grupo Salinas, paving
the way for U.S. phone giant AT&T Inc to acquire Mexico's
No. 3 phone company.
** Slovenia's state-owned investment firms SDH and PDP and
state bank DUTB, which holds bad debt from commercial banks,
signed a deal to jointly sell their 91.58 percent stake in
national air carrier Adria Airways. No further details on the
sale were provided.
** Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual
said it had bought a 23.3 percent stake in Kenyan
insurer UAP Holdings for $97.6 million.
** Turkey's Bank Asya, which suffered a run on
deposits last year after it became embroiled in a political
feud, said it was selling its 40 percent stake in Tamweel Africa
Holding for 31.8 million euros ($37.60 million).
** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has
agreed to sell its LED lighting unit to local firm Epistar Corp
in a $26 million deal that will allow both Taiwanese
companies to focus on their core business.
** Thailand's leading polyester producer, Indorama Ventures
PCL, said on Friday that its subsidiary would acquire
Turkey's Polyplex Resins Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. from Polyplex
Europa Polyester Film for an unspecified amount.
** Turkey's Bank Asya has signed a deal to sell
its 40 percent stake in Tamweel Africa Holding to the Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector for 31.8
million euro ($38 million), Bank Asya said late on Thursday.
** The EBRD has reduced its stake in Polish mid-tier lender
Alior Bank to slightly above 5 percent by selling 2.1
million shares, the European development bank said in a
statement on Friday.
** Kenya's Centum Investment Co said it had agreed
to sell its 13.75 percent stake in regional insurance firm UAP
Holdings to Anglo-South African financial services company Old
Mutual.
** Carlos Slim's fixed-line and mobile telecommunications
company America Movil will spin off a holding company known as
Sercotel, according to an announcement in Mexico City's daily
gazette on Friday.
($1 = 8.02 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 3.56 ringgit)
($1 = 0.85 euros)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)