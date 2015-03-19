(Adds Telefonica, Pirelli, Emerging Global Advisors, Llyods,
March 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Bank of America must allow shareholders to vote
on a proposal that calls for the company to consider spinning
off its investment banking business, after U.S. regulators told
the bank it cannot exclude the proposal from its corporate
ballot.
** Lloyds Banking Group and Natixis have
sold their holdings in debt of Dubai World, the
state-owned conglomerate nearing a $14.6 billion debt
restructuring, according to sources familiar with the matter.
** German insurer Allianz has struck a $700
million deal with Goldman Sachs to protect most of its
stake in China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd,
according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
** Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica has lined up
nine banks to run its 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) capital
increase in connection with its purchase of Vivendi's
Brazilian unit GVT, a source familiar with the matter said.
** Interparfums said on Thursday it would buy
perfumes and fashion company Rochas from U.S.-based Procter &
Gamble for $108 million, taking the French fragrances
group into the fashion business for the first
time.
** News Corp increased its stake in Australian
media company APN News & Media Ltd, becoming the
biggest foreign shareholder in the owner of some of the
country's top rated radio shows with a $104 million share
purchase.
** Italian utility Enel does not plan any
corporate activity with its Spanish unit Endesa or its
green energy unit Enel Green Power, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
** Danish shipping and oil company A.P. Moller-Maersk
published on Thursday the terms under which it
would sell its 20 percent stake in Denmark's largest bank Danske
Bank, a sale announced in February.
** Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc said late on
Wednesday it had struck a deal with China Yongda Automobiles
Services Holdings Ltd, a Chinese luxury auto dealer,
to provide discounts and financing for Uber drivers' cars.
** French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday
it had agreed to buy a stake in Mauritius Commercial Bank
Mozambique as part of its strategy to tap strong growth in
Africa.
** Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc is buying
U.S. eBook company OverDrive Inc for about $410 million,
deepening its push into the U.S. market and into the "sharing
economy".
** Irish cement firm CRH is working on the basis
that the troubled merger of industry giants Lafarge
and Holcim will happen, its chief executive said, as
CRH shareholders approved an asset purchase that depends on the
deal.
** Russia's central bank has agreed "in principle" to sell
some of its palladium stock to a fund of investors led by
Norilsk Nickel, the chief executive of the palladium
producer said on Thursday.
** Turkmenistan-focused oil explorer Dragon Oil has
established an independent committee to assess a takeover
approach made by Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) last week, it
said on Thursday.
** Belgian chemicals group Solvay said it agreed
to sell some assets to chemical holding company ICIG, as part of
a deal with the European Commission to get its PVC joint venture
with Switzerland-based INEOS cleared.
** Taiwanese financial group Fubon has taken a
5.23 percent stake in Dutch insurance company Delta Lloyd
, the Dutch financial markets watchdog said on
Thursday.
** Internet and network security provider Check Point
Software Technologies is in talks to buy cyber-security
firm Lacoon Mobile Security for $80 million, Israeli newspaper
Calcalist reported on its website on Thursday.
** Privatization of Deutsche Bahn or even a sale of
a stake in Germany's leading railway operator is currently not
on the agenda, Chief Executive Ruediger Grube said on Thursday.
** Russian steelmaker MMK does not plan to sell a 5 percent
stake in Australian iron ore company Fortescue until
iron ore prices recover, MMK's controlling shareholder Viktor
Rashnikov told reporters on Thursday.
** Shares in Pirelli jumped on Thursday after an
Italian daily said the tyre maker was working on a revamp plan
that includes taking an Asian partner, the launch of a buyout
offer and the de-listing of the group.
** Emerging Global Advisors, a New York-based provider of
exchange-traded funds that invest in developing countries, is
looking to sell a minority stake in its business, four sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.
** Talks to save the Lafarge-Holcim cement mega-merger are
"progressing well" and will not fail, a key Lafarge shareholder
said, joining the French firm's beleaguered boss in insisting
the deal must remain a merger of equals.
($1 = 120.50 yen)
($1 = 0.93 euros)
($1 = 6.97 Danish crowns)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru)