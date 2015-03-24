(Adds Tata Sons, Centerbridge Partners, Novo Banco, Advent International, ICBPI, Al Jazeera, PKP; updates Hutchison )

March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Ocwen Financial Corp said it would sell an additional $25 billion of residential mortgage servicing rights to a subsidiary of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. Ocwen sold $9.8 billion of servicing rights to Nationstar Mortgage in February.

** Spain's Telefonica SA said it had finalised a deal to sell its British mobile business O2 to Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd for 10.25 billion pounds ($15.2 billion), confirming details announced earlier this year.

** The Philippines wants to auction its stake in state-controlled United Coconut Planters Bank this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, commenting on a plan that has attracted some of the country's biggest lenders.

** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP has reached a deal to acquire Great Wolf Resorts Inc, the largest U.S. operator of indoor water parks, for $1.35 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** An affiliate of Qatari-based television network Al Jazeera is in advanced negotiations to buy Turkish satellite network Digiturk, three sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday, a deal that would further boost its soccer offering.

** Developer Sunac China on Tuesday urged creditors of its takeover target Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd , to accept a plan by the struggling property firm to restructure $2.5 billion in debt or risk the company running out of cash by end-April.

** Poland's four largest energy utilities, PGE, Tauron, Enea, and Energa, as well as private equity firm EQT are among short-listed bidders for the utility arm of Polish railways, market sources told Reuters.

The state-run railway firm, PKP, said it had come up with a shortlist of Polish and foreign bidders for its utility arm, PKP Energetyka, but refused to give names. It expects to close the sale in the second half of this year.

** Kingfisher's 275 million euro ($301.43 million) takeover of do-it-yourself retailer Mr Bricolage was thrown into doubt on Tuesday, after it emerged that board members and a major shareholder of its smaller French rival had reservations about the deal.

Kingfisher, Europe's No.1 home improvement retailer, said it had yet to receive clarification of the positions of the majority of the board of Mr Bricolage and the ANPF, a group of franchisees which is a major investor in the company.

** Spain's antitrust body said on Tuesday that Mediaset Espana's Telecinco and free-to-air channel Cuatro have not met their proposed merger commitments and it would open a new inquiry which could lead to sanctions. The competition body said Telecinco had not met obligations in relation to the sale of television advertising.

** Britain's Land Securities Group Plc said it had struck a deal to sell its 95 percent stake in an office building in Times Square, London, to real estate funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for 268.4 million pounds.

** Switzerland's competition commission WEKO said on Tuesday that it had approved the purchase of online directory search.ch by Swisscom, as the telecoms group tries to compete with the likes of Google in digital advertising.

** British IT security firm NCC Group said it had agreed to buy rival Accumuli Plc to bolster its capabilities in round-the-clock operational support and incident management, and develop its consulting business. NCC is paying about 55 million pounds for the equity of the AIM-listed group.

** Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd said it would sell its entire 10 percent stake in Delhi International Airport for $79 million. MAHB said it was selling the stake because Indian law limiting foreign ownership of domestic companies to 49 percent meant it could not exercise any control over the management of the company.

** Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports is acquiring the U.S. rights to the Louisville Slugger, the market-leading wooden baseball bat in the United States and a name synonymous with the sport, for $70 million.

** Croatia and Hungary's MOL will resume talks next month in an effort to resolve their long-running dispute over energy company INA, Croatia's economy ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The two main shareholders in Croatia's biggest utility have been at odds over management rights and investment policy, damaging the company's business and threatening to sour relations between the two EU member states.

** U.S.-based property investment fund Aetos Capital Real Estate is preparing to sell Simplex Investment Advisors, a Japanese real estate asset management firm, seeking as much as 200 billion yen ($1.67 billion), people with knowledge of the deal said.

** The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said it may reject a tie-up between Qantas Airways Ltd and Chinese state-owned carrier China Eastern Airlines Corp because it could hurt competition, in a potential embarrassment for Prime Minister Tony Abbott's efforts to beef up trade with Beijing.

** Fosun International Ltd has raised its stake in Belgian financial services group RHJ International SA in a 59.1 million euro deal that extends the Chinese conglomerate's global spending spree. Fosun, through two subsidiaries, will see its indirect stake in RHJI rise to 28.6 percent from 19.5 percent, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

** Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market value, said on Monday it had bought a 51 percent stake in India-based Continental Hospitals Ltd for 166.73 million ringgit ($45.4 million).

** Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd on Tuesday said the country's central bank has rejected its request to buy Japanese group NTT DoCoMo Inc's stake in their Indian telecom joint venture at a premium to its current fair value.

** Advent International Corp on Tuesday agreed to buy for-profit Brazilian university Faculdade da Serra Gaucha in a deal marking the return of the U.S. private-equity firm to Brazil's education industry.

** Seven institutions have presented non-binding bids for Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last year, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Tuesday.

** Four bidders have submitted binding offers for Italian banking services provider Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari (ICBPI), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.6697 pounds) ($1 = 119.5100 yen) ($1 = 0.9123 euros) ($1 = 3.6690 ringgit) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)