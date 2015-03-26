(Adds Hunkemoller, Kingfisher, Schlumberger, Carlyle Group, Enel, Westinghouse, UBP, Sanoma, Vivendi, RadioShack, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Petroperu; updates Evonik )

March 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Germany's Evonik has been evaluating Clariant and other specialty chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters, adding that it had yet to decide how to proceed.

** British taxpayers have recovered 9 billion pounds ($13.47 billion) from their bailout of Lloyds Banking Group, following a 500 million pound share sale that has reduced public ownership of the bank to just under 22 percent.

** Insurer Aviva's shareholders voted on Thursday in favor of the firm's 5.6 billion pound ($8.35 billion) agreed takeover of rival Friends Life.

** A group of investors led by Japanese mobile telecom firm SoftBank Corp is in talks to buy a 20 percent stake in Indian handset maker Micromax Informatics IPO-MINF.NS for up to $1 billion, two people aware of the discussions said.

** RadioShack Corp's rescue deal to keep 1,740 stores open was attacked on Thursday by the bankrupt retailer's top creditor, a failed bidder who called the auction a sham and sought a new sale.

** State-owned Austrian "bad bank" KA Finanz does not expect to need any more state aid as it winds down its remaining portfolio of assets, Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler said.

** Italy's Terna expects to close the acquisition of power line assets from Italy's state-owned railways (FS) before the end of the third quarter, the power grid operator's CEO said on Thursday.

** Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller, owned by European private equity firm PAI, is eyeing a sale or stock market listing, several sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Slovakia is against Italian energy group Enel selling its majority stake in the country's biggest utility before it completes the construction of new nuclear power units, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

However, Enel will continue with the sale of its Slovakian generation business Slovenske Elektrarne, an Enel spokeswoman said on Thursday.

** Margarita Louis-Dreyfus's family trust Akira has raised its stake in holding company Louis Dreyfus to 80 percent from about 65 percent previously, she said on Thursday. Louis Dreyfus owns 85 percent of Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V., which reported a rise in full-year profit on Thursday, with increased volumes and healthy processing margins helping to offset lower market prices.

** Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) is set to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's international private banking arm Coutts international, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

** Italy's Saipem is close to signing a joint venture with a big local partner in Nigeria just days after clinching a similar deal in China with PetroChina as the oil contractor seeks access to new markets.

** Bulgaria has asked Westinghouse, part of Toshiba Corp , to take a 49 percent stake in a new nuclear unit if it is to go ahead with a deal for its construction, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said on Thursday.

** Thailand's largest energy firm PTT PCL is keen to sell a 25 percent stake in Egyptian gas pipeline company East Mediterranean Gas, which has stopped operations in recent years, Chief Financial Officer Wirat Uanarumit said on Thursday.

** Kingfisher said on Thursday it was considering all options regarding its proposed 275 million euro ($300 million) takeover of France's Mr Bricolage after the majority of the board and the largest shareholder of the target company expressed reservations.

** Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, has books covered at below 7 zlotys ($2) per share in an accelerated placement of a stake of up to 15.41 percent in its Polish unit, Bank Millennium, two market sources said on Thursday.

** Russia's governmental commission on foreign investment has considered a request by oil services giant Schlumberger NV to buy a 45 percent stake in Eurasia Drilling and a positive decision is possible, the head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said on Thursday.

** French businessman Vincent Bollore's holding group, Bollore SA, said it sold a 22.5 percent stake in media group Havas at 6.40 euros ($7) per share to improve liquidity in the stock, reducing its own holding to around 60 percent. [ID;nL6N0WR4V7]

Bollore said on Thursday it had raised its stake in the French media group Vivendi beyond 10 percent.

** Borse Dubai has no "current intention" to sell its stake in Nasdaq OMX Group, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Thursday. The company earlier confirmed that it had sold its complete 17.4 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange.

** Pininfarina said India's Mahindra & Mahindra had expressed an interest in the Italian luxury car designer, but there are no binding agreements over a possible purchase of the group.

** The Malaysian Islamic banking arm of HSBC Holdings will tap the Islamic bonds (sukuk) market for only the third time on Friday, as part of a 3 billion ringgit ($820.3 million) sukuk program, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

** Insurance Australia Group Ltd will raise its stake to the maximum allowed 49 percent in a general insurance joint venture with State Bank of India, the Indian lender said on Thursday, following rule changes earlier this month.

** Japanese companies will invest $5.6 billion in Indonesia, following President Joko Widodo's visit to Tokyo, the head of Indonesia's investment board said. Toyota Motor will invest $1.6 billion while Suzuki Motor will increase its planned investment by $1 billion, Franky Sibarani, chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board, said in a statement on Thursday, without giving a timeline.

** Mexico's America Movil said on Wednesday that it had signed a subsidiary of Grupo Elektra as a mobile virtual network operator, its second such deal in two weeks.

** The merger of China's top train makers, China CNR Corp Ltd and CSR Corp Ltd , should follow market rules and ensure stable operations, a government report on a cabinet meeting said.

** The chief executive of Etihad Airways has indicated that the Abu Dhabi-based airline would be willing to sell its stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc, if the Irish government backs the offer made by International Airlines Group for the Dublin-based carrier, the Financial Times reported.

** Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co bought financial information and advisory website LearnVest.com to compete more directly with wealth management companies, its top executive said on Wednesday.

** Mexico will launch an international tender for nine state-owned sugar mills on Thursday, at a total estimated minimum price of 8.15 billion pesos ($544 million), a source familiar with the process said on Wednesday.

** An auction for RadioShack Corp failed to resolve whether the electronics retailer will remain in business as bidders attacked each in court filings, setting up a showdown before a judge on Thursday.

** Italian tower company EI Towers said on Wednesday that it was willing to quickly begin talks with state broadcaster RAI over the creation of a single domestic tower operator. EI Towers, a unit of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset broadcasting group, plans to launch a 1.2 billion euro ($1.32 billion) offer to take control of RAI's tower unit Rai Way.

** Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service has postponed approving a planned sale by Finnish media house Sanoma of its Russian assets to a venture including U.S. publisher Hearst, pending further review, the Service's head said on Thursday.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Sterling Resources' Romanian gas fields, days after it raised $2.5 billion to snap up energy assets around the world.

** Peru's state energy firm Petroperu on Thursday pulled out of plans to acquire a 25 percent stake in two oil blocks that it had planned to develop with conglomerate Grana y Montero, Petroperu said in a statement.

** German generic drugmaker Stada struck an alliance with family-owned Hetero Drugs Ltd of India to gain access to active ingredients for cancer drugs, Stada said on Thursday.

** Toronto-Dominion Bank , Canada's second-largest lender, said on Thursday it is open to doing small acquisitions in the U.S. market that would allow it to accelerate its branch rollout, especially in the southeastern part of the country.

** German Internet service provider United Internet said on Thursday it could buy more optic fibre assets to add to its Versatel network, which it bought last year.

($1 = 0.91 euros) ($1 = 620.83 pesos) ($1 = 3.66 ringgit) ($1 = 3.70 zlotys) ($1 = 0.67 pounds)