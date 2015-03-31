(Adds Charter Communications, Endurance Specialty, Johnson Controls, Friends Life Group, Bang & Olufsen)

March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Cable television operator Charter Communications Inc said it would buy privately held Bright House Networks in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $10.4 billion to expand in Florida.

** Philips said it had agreed to sell an 80.1 percent stake in its lighting components division for $2.8 billion to Go Scale Capital, a new investment fund that focuses on "disruptive" technologies.

** Property and casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd will buy reinsurer Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd for about $1.83 billion to expand into the Lloyd's of London underwriting business.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Hermes Infrastructure said they would buy a stake of at least 30 percent in Associated British Ports for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.36 billion).

** Global Mobility Holding said on Tuesday it was in talks with a group of investors to sell its Dutch car leasing unit LeasePlan. The investors, who were not named, plan to finance the acquisition with an equity investment of at least 40 percent, cash-debt facilities of 1.55 billion euros ($1.66 billion) and "an additional source of funding that is currently under discussion," Leaseplan said.

** Johnson Controls Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts maker, said it would sell its business that helps corporates manage their real estate energy needs to real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc for $1.48 billion in cash.

** Canadian financial technology firm DH Corp said on Monday it had agreed to acquire global payment services provider Fundtech for $1.25 billion in cash, in a bid to expand its service offerings aimed at global financial institutions and large U.S. banks.

** Germany's Kion Group AG and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd are in talks to buy Japanese forklift truck maker UniCarriers for up to 100 billion yen ($833 million), a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a Nikkei report.

** Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd sold a 2.9 percent stake in Bank of Ireland at 36 euro cents per share, a source familiar with the transaction said.

** Citigroup Inc has agreed to sell its credit card unit in Japan to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, the companies said, as the U.S. bank slims down globally to bolster its profits. Local media had reported the deal would be worth around 40 billion yen ($333 million).

** Private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Hong Kong-based Anchor Partners are in talks to buy a majority stake in Groupon Inc's South Korean unit for around 350 billion won ($316 million), a South Korean newspaper reported.

** Italian online fashion retailer Yoox SpA has agreed to acquire Richemont's Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that will create an industry leader in the fast-growing online luxury goods market. Richemont will receive 50 percent of the combined entity, called Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, but its voting rights will be limited to 25 percent.

** The Friends Life Group Ltd "Value Share" partnership has sold 163.86 million pounds ($242.3 million) of shares in Aviva Plc, a source familiar with the matter said.

** France's BPI public investment bank sold a 1.7-percent stake in French car parts maker Valeo SA as it cuts a position built up to ward off an attack from a U.S. activist investor. BPI said it had raised 188 million euros ($201.7 million) by selling 1,322,142 Valeo shares at 142.26 euros each.

** Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen A/S said it would transfer its automotive assets to Harman for an upfront cash payment of around 1.17 billion Danish crowns ($168.30 million) as well as future licence payments of at least 12.7 million crowns per year for 20 years.

** New York-listed Vail Resorts Inc will buy the largest mountain resort in Australia for $136 million in what will be its first international acquisition, the company said.

($1 = 0.93 euros) ($1 = 120.08 yen) ($1 = 0.68 pounds) ($1 = 6.95 Danish crowns) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)