April 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Simon Property Group Inc scrapped its attempt to buy Macerich Co after the smaller shopping mall owner rejected its sweetened offer of $23.2 billion including debt.

** Sears Holdings Corp said it would raise more than $2.5 billion by selling stores to a real estate investment trust it is setting up, in the latest move to shore up its finances.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Hermes Infrastructure are to buy a 30 percent stake in Associated British Ports for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).

** Commercial Bank of Dubai has agreed to acquire around 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) of corporate loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, the Dubai-based lender said.

** Japan's Sony Corp halved its stake in camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp to 5 percent to raise funds for a restructuring drive under which it is boosting investment in sensors and videogames while pulling back from unprofitable segments.

** Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, said it will buy some established brands of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives for 8 billion rupees ($128 million).

** Warsaw-listed real estate developer Globe Trade Centre SA signed a preliminiary agreement to sell an office building in Poland's southern city of Krakow for 42 million euro ($45.2 million).

** Spain's Banco Santander SA, Europe's biggest bank, plans to sell its only Australian wind farm partly because of uncertainty about the country's support for renewable energy, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Germany's competition watchdog said it has decided to prohibit a plan by the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, despite concessions it made.

** State-owned Japan Post Holdings Co is actively seeking more acquisition opportunities after it agreed an A$6.5 billion ($5 billion) takeover of Australian freight and logistics firm Toll Holdings Ltd, a top official said.

** Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's largest Islamic bank, said it has offered 1.25 dirham per share in cash to buy the remaining shares in its mortgage unit Tamweel. DIB said it currently holds 86.5 percent of Tamweel and is in the process of buying the remaining 13.5 percent.

** Roche, the world's largest cancer drugmaker, is ready to collaborate with rivals to find new combination therapies for multi-pronged treatments, its chief executive said.

** Private equity fund Everstone Capital said it had bought Payfront Technologies Pte Ltd, the Asia-Pacific payroll business of Aon Hewitt, for an undisclosed amount.

** East African Breweries Ltd said it plans to sell one of its subsidiaries, Central Glass Industries Limited, to South Africa's Consol Glass Proprietary. EABL, controlled by Britain's Diageo did not announce the value of the planned sale of the bottle maker.

** Japan's Credit Saison Co has secured permission from Vietnam's central bank to buy 49 percent stake in a financial firm owned by the unlisted Ho Chi Minh City Development Bank (HDBank), the State Bank of Vietnam said. It gave no value of the deal.

** Indian drugmaker Indoco Remedies Ltd said it would buy Piramal Enterprises Ltd's clinical research business for an undisclosed amount to reduce its research costs.

** The French government is considering the possibility that French power utility EDF SA should take control of struggling state-controlled group Areva SA's nuclear reactors business, Areva's chief executive said.

($1 = 62.32 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.93 euros) ($1 = 3.6728 dirham) ($1 = 0.6775 pounds)