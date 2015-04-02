(Adds Belk, Genworth Financial, Cassa Depositi)
April 2 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Belk Inc is exploring a sale that could value the largest
family-owned and operated department store chain in the United
States at as much as $4 billion, including debt, people familiar
with the matter said. Major department stores, such as Macy's
Inc and Nordstrom Inc, as well as large private
equity firms are expected to be contacted by Belk to solicit
their interest in a deal, the people added.
** Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, said
on Thursday it had agreed to acquire control of United National
Breweries beer business in South Africa, buying the remaining 50
percent stake it did not already own.
** Saint-Gobain's attempted takeover of
Switzerland's Sika took another twist on Thursday as
two investors said they would appeal a ruling stipulating that
the French building materials company was not required to make
an offer for all of Sika's shares.
** Billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore's holding company
Bollore spent a further 568 million euros ($614
million) to raise its stake in French media group Vivendi
as he gears up for a fight with activist shareholders.
** DP World, one of the world's biggest port
operators, has agreed to buy Canada's Fairview Container
Terminal from Deutsche Bank for C$580 million ($457
million), the Dubai firm said on Thursday.
** Koch Industries Inc and Pacific Equity
Partners have made a $325 million approach for Australia's
Bradken Ltd - half the price of bids it received last
year and one that was summarily knocked back by the mining
equipment maker.
** Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it
would buy a majority stake in TradeFX Ltd for 208 million euros
($224.4 million) in cash to enter the trading platform and
payment services market.
** U.S. insurer Genworth Financial Inc is seeking
buyers for a life and annuity unit, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Italian state-backed lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
would be ready to buy out Metroweb if no buyer is found when
Italian fund F2i decides to sell its stake, CDP Chairman Franco
Bassanini said on Thursday.
** International Business Machines (IBM) has struck
a deal with China Telecom Corp Ltd to offer and manage
corporate-grade mobile apps, the latest in a string of tie-ups
with Chinese firms.
** Switzerland's civil aviation office has approved Etihad
Airways' purchase of a stake in Darwin Airline, the Swiss
company said on Thursday.
** Internet and network security provider Check Point
Software Technologies will acquire Israel-based Lacoon
Mobile Security to help prevent attacks on mobile phones.
** Funds advised by Apax Partners have agreed to sell their
stake in Italian bank Banca Farmafactoring SpA to an affiliate
of investment management firm Centerbridge Partners LP, the
private equity firms said on Thursday.
** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek and money
manager BlackRock are set to buy stakes in Funding
Circle in deals that could value the British peer-to-peer
lending platform at more than $1 billion, Sky News said on
Thursday.
** U.S. private equity firm Advent International is planning
to put on the market its 80 percent stake in perfume and
cosmetics retailer Douglas, the head of its French unit Nocibe
said on Thursday, confirming a previous Reuters report.
($1 = C$1.26)
($1 = A$1.32)
($1 = 0.93 euros)
