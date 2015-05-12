(Adds Vivendi, Kion, PAI)
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Verizon Communications Inc said it would buy AOL
Inc in a $4.4 billion deal that gives the biggest U.S.
wireless carrier access to AOL's mobile video platform and
content including the Huffington Post news website.
** Adidas, which has hired advisers to help fend
off any potential hostile takeover bid, said it had not been
approached by activist investors seeking to build a stake.
** European media company Vivendi said it planned
to buy the rest of pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit for
about 500 million euros ($560.90 million) as it looks to put its
cash pile to work.
** German forklift truck maker Kion last month made
a final offer for Japanese peer UniCarriers,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing the
source of the information.
** Italian holding company Exor has raised its
all-cash offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe to
$137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump a bid by
Axis Capital Holdings was rejected.
One of PartnerRe Ltd's biggest shareholders said
Exor SpA's sweetened offer for the Bermuda-based
reinsurer was "clearly superior" to Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's
for the company.
** European private equity firm PAI is looking to launch a
sale or stock market listing of aeroplane cargo handler
Swissport as soon as the end of this year, four sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Supermarket groups Ahold and Delhaize
said they were in the early stages of merger talks, confirming
reports that a 25-billion-euro ($28 billion) retail giant was in
the making.
** European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their
investigation into General Electric's 12.4-billion-euro
bid for Alstom's energy unit after receiving requested data from
the U.S. conglomerate.
** Water and air filter maker Pall Corp is in the
final stages of an auction that could value the company at more
than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
** Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and
Alitalia secured EU antitrust approval on Tuesday
for their profit-sharing pact after offering to help rivals
enter the market for certain routes.
** Specialist pension provider Rothesay Life will buy a
legacy annuities portfolio from Zurich UK Life for 1.2 billion
pounds ($1.88 billion), Zurich UK Life said.
** Baxter International Inc said it agreed to buy
Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau Finanziaria SpA's portfolio of drugs
to treat rare forms of blood cancer for $900 million, before
expenses.
** China's largest grain trader COFCO is setting
up a venture with sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp
(CIC) to control COFCO's investments in Dutch trader
Nidera and Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness.
** Britain has sold another 500 million pounds worth of
shares in Lloyds Banking Group and has now raised more
than 10 billion pounds through the sale of more than half its
stake in the bailed-out bank.
** Croatia is to offer Hungary's energy group MOL
a new shareholder agreement for the jointly-owned, Zagreb-based
oil and gas company INA, Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak
told Reuters.
** Norwegian media firm Schibsted and Swedish
rival MittMedia plan to combine their Swedish newspaper
businesses to create one of the country's top publishing firms
with national and local subscription papers, Schibsted said.
** Castleton Commodities International will buy Morgan
Stanley's physical oil business, the largest and oldest
on Wall Street, vaulting the Connecticut-based merchant into the
big leagues of global crude and fuel traders.
** German consumer goods company Henkel has
agreed to acquire Colgate-Palmolive's entire range of
laundry detergents and pre-wash brands in Australia and New
Zealand for 220 million euros ($245.43 million).
** Mylan NV's Chairman Robert Coury said he may
sweeten the company's offer for Perrigo Co Plc by
adding terms that will reduce risk to Perrigo's shareholders,
sources told Bloomberg.
** Malaysian gaming firm Genting Malaysia Bhd's
indirect unit Resorts World Ltd has offered to sell its 17.81
percent equity stake in Genting Hong Kong Ltd for at
least 1.7 billion ringgit ($470.26 million) in cash.
** Austrian lender BAWAG PSK is on the lookout
for retail-focused acquisitions in its core markets in western
Europe, with leasing assets of potential interest, top
executives told Reuters.
** A consortium led by the private equity arm of Standard
Chartered has bought a minority stake in FINE, a tissue
maker majority-owned by Jordan's Nuqul Group, for $175 million,
Standard Chartered said.
** German industrial group ThyssenKrupp said it
had agreed to buy a stake in a Chinese sheet steel company to
strengthen its position with carmakers in southwestern China.
($1 = 0.8885 euros)
($1 = 0.6383 pounds)
($1 = 3.6150 ringgit)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)