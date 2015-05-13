(Adds AvaTrade)
May 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Danaher Corp said it would buy air and
water-filter maker Pall Corp for about $13.8 billion
including debt and then split into two public companies.
** Pipeline giant Williams Cos is scrapping its
master limited partnership unit by buying Williams Partners LP
for about $13.8 billion, the latest in a series of deals
in the pipeline industry aimed at simplifying corporate
structures.
** Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's Playtech, a
provider of online gaming and sports-betting software, has
bought currency trading platform AvaTrade, a source with
knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
** Hang Seng Bank Ltd, a unit of HSBC Holdings
, said it is selling a stake in China's Industrial Bank
Co Ltd worth up to 16.8 billion yuan ($2.7 billion)
to bolster its capital position and to fund expansion.
** Owens-Illinois Inc, which makes bottles for Corona
and Pepsi, said it would buy Mexico's Vitro SAB's
food and beverage glass container business for about $2.15
billion, as it looks to expand in Latin America.
** Blackstone Group, Hong Kong-based investor PAG and
Japanese property firm Hulic Co are among potential
bidders for property asset manager Simplex Investment Advisors
in a deal that could fetch around 150 billion yen ($1.25
billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.
** A legal investigation is slowing attempts by Italy's Erg
to buy a hydro-power plant from Germany's
worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Erg's
chief executive said.
** Deutsche Telekom has offered 900 million euros
($1.01 billion) for the 49 percent stake the Slovak state is
selling in fixed and mobile operator Slovak Telekom, two
government sources said on Wednesday.
** Telecoms company Vimpelcom is in talks with
Asia's Hutchison Whampoa about an equal joint venture
for their mobile phone operations in Italy, Vimpelcom Chief
Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier said.
** It was one dollar too much for Cablevision Systems Corp
. The cable company is planning to pull out of the
auction process for the New York Daily News after spending
hundreds of hours analyzing a potential deal, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
** RWE is keeping all options open in talks with
an unnamed Gulf-based investor, Chief Financial Officer Bernhard
Guenther said, adding that this not only referred to the outcome
but also to the timing of any deal.
** State-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has
signed a 40-year deal with GS Energy, selling the South Korean
firm a 3 percent stake in an onshore oil concession to develop
the United Arab Emirates' biggest oilfields.
** Buyout groups IK and Nordic Capital are vying for
Germany-based wheelchair maker Sunrise Medical in a potential
450 million euro ($507 million) deal, two people familiar with
the transaction said.
** Germany's third-biggest utility EnBW, which is
keen to speed up its expansion in renewables, was named as the
preferred bidder for insolvent wind farm operator Prokon.
** Thai's top coal miner Banpu PCL said it was in
talks with potential foreign partners to invest in its Banpu
Power utility unit, which it wants to spin off and then list in
the first quarter of 2016.
** India's government has approved the sale of shares in
state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corp and power
producer NTPC as part of its plan to raise $11 billion
from asset sales this financial year.
** Russia's Rosneft is interested in attracting
stable domestic investors such as Surgutneftegaz, the country's
third largest oil producer, TASS news agency quoted a source
close to Rosneft as saying.
** Indonesian state-owned energy firm Pertamina
will disband its oil trading arm, Petral, its chief executive
said on Wednesday, in keeping with government efforts to clean
up the country's graft-tainted oil sector.
** German insurer Talanx plans a joint bid with
Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki for a controlling stake in
Polish mid-tier bank Alior, a source familiar with the
matter said.
** Saga Plc's largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co
Ltd has sold an 11 percent stake in the UK insurer via placing,
raising gross proceeds of 239 million pounds ($374.5 million),
sole bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday.
** Oman's United Finance Co has invited National
Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya
Financial Services to participate in a merger and
acquisition bidding process, it said on Wednesday.
** The Philippines plans to auction its stake in
medium-sized United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) in
September and has set parameters, including a minimum capital
investment, for the tender, a senior government official said on
Wednesday.
($1 = 1,097.3900 won)
($1 = 0.8908 euros)
($1 = 119.7800 yen)
($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)