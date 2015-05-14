(Adds Avago, Computer Sciences Corp, Poundworld, Monsanto,
Avon, J&T Finance Group, Eskom and Basil Read)
May 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Avago Technologies Ltd, looking to acquire a
fellow chipmaker, has reached out to potential targets including
Xilinx Inc, Renesas Electronics Corp and Maxim
Integrated Products Inc, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Technology consulting services provider Computer Sciences
Corp is planning to separate its government business
from its commercial information technology division, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Britain's Poundworld, a rival discount chain to Poundland
Group Plc, has sold a majority stake to U.S. private
equity firm TPG Capital Management, securing new funds
to speed-up store expansion.
** U.S. seeds giant Monsanto Co is trying to line up
buyers for assets worth up to $8 billion to appease competition
authorities before making a fresh takeover approach for Swiss
Syngenta, possibly within three weeks, industry sources said.
** Shares of Avon Products Inc soared as much as 20
percent after an apparently non-existent firm based in a remote
archipelago in the Indian Ocean said it had offered to buy the
cosmetics company for almost three times its market value.
** Russia's Vimpelcom and Hong Kong tycoon Li
Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa are in talks to merge
their Italian mobile phone businesses in a joint venture,
marking further telecoms industry consolidation in Europe. [ID:
nL5N0Y44JI]
** Telecommunications tower operator Crown Castle
International Corp said it would sell its majority-owned
Australian unit, CCAL, to a group of investors led by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets for about A$2 billion ($1.62
billion) in cash.
** The state of Western Australia plans to sell the
country's fourth largest port, Fremantle Port, its premier said
on Thursday, in a bid by the resource-rich state to raise funds
as demand from its main customer China wanes.
** China's privately-owned CEFC China Energy Group Ltd has
taken a 5 percent stake in Czech-Slovak J&T Finance Group, an
initial step in a partnership of the investors focused on
finance and energy, J&T said.
** Dish Network Corp, Cogent Communications
Holdings Inc and advocacy groups are asking U.S.
regulators to restrict AT&T Inc's power over online video
and other content as part of its proposed purchase of DirecTV
.
** South African labour unions said on Thursday they will
oppose a proposal to partially privatise power utility Eskom
Holdings SOC Ltd, limiting options for the government
to shore up the cash-strapped firm and resolve an energy crisis.
** Malaysia's oil and gas services firm Dayang Enterprise
Holdings Bhd is raising its stake in its unit Perdana
Petroleum Bhd to 35.51 percent from 29.77 percent,
opening the way to a mandatory general offer to take over the
latter.
** Shares in South Africa's Basil Read Holdings
jumped more than 6 percent after the construction group said it
would sell its energy unit and was in talks to shut down an
engineering division under plans to offload non-core assets.
** Moncler's shareholder Eurazeo is
placing a 7.8 percent stake in the Italian luxury down jacket
maker at a price of 17.0-17.5 euros per share, traders said on
Thursday.
** U.S. investment company Dodge & Cox has raised its stake
in Italy's Saipem to strengthen its position as the
oil service company's No. 2 shareholder, according to filings.
Italian oil and gas group Eni is again looking to
cut its stake in Saipem after putting on hold a plan to sell
down its oil services unit due to a slide in oil prices, Eni
Chairman Emma Marcegaglia said in a newspaper interview.
** China Vanke said on Thursday it
would form a partnership with Dalian Wanda Group to jointly
acquire land and develop real estate projects.
** Standard Chartered Plc is seeking buyers for its
Hong Kong pension business valued at about $350 million in a
deal that would also involve a 15-year distribution agreement
with the new owner, people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** Private equity firm Advent International will back its
acquisition of Dutch conveyor belts maker Ammeraal Beltech with
around 300 million euros ($342.81 million) of leveraged loans,
banking sources said.
** Greece has asked three firms to submit binding bids by
September for a majority stake in the country's biggest port,
Piraeus, a senior privatisation official told Reuters,
unblocking a major asset sale.
** With more than 100 million euros ($114.05 million) in its
war chest, UDG Healthcare Plc is seeking acquisitions to
expand its contract outsourcing and healthcare communications
business, company executives said.
** The Slovenian government has decided to keep a stake of
at least 25 percent in the country's biggest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka, its largest fuel retailer Petrol
and drug firm Krka, the finance minister said.
** The chairman of Autogrill said a break-up of the
Italian motorway and airport caterer was possible and would be
aimed at favouring mergers and acquisitions though no news is to
be expected in the short term.
** Chilean bank CorpBanca said a deal with Brazil's Itau
Unibanco last year now considerably undervalues it, casting
fresh doubt on the troubled merger between the two Latin
American lenders.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc will consider small
additions to its North America oil and gas business, despite
ruling out large acquisitions after its deal to buy BG Group Plc
, Marvin Odum, director of Shell's Americas exploration
and production business, said in an interview Wednesday.
** Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp said it
offered to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc for
$19.75 per share in cash, trumping an offer by a Chinese
consortium led by Summitview Capital.
** The auction for bankrupt electronic retailer RadioShack's
brand and customer data has closed with the Standard General
hedge fund posting a winning bid of $26.2 million after
objections piled up to their sale.
($1 = A$1.2320)
($1 = 0.8768 euros)
($1 = 0.6338 pounds)
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)