** BHP Billiton's spin-off South32 started
trading with a market value of nearly $9 billion on Monday, a
third below the top end of forecasts and underlining investor
nerves about the outlook for the battered mining sector.
BHP Billiton is looking to take advantage of a slump in oil
prices to pick up assets where it can use its deepwater drilling
expertise to boost growth as it slows expansion in onshore
shale, its petroleum head said.
** Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is not considering
improving on its offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd
following rival bidder Exor SpA's raised $6.8
billion bid, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
** German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien
is close to a deal to buy around 14,000 residential properties
in Germany for around 900 million euros (about $1 billion), a
source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
** Russia's second-largest state bank VTB has
offered Norilsk Nickel a $1 billion credit line to
develop copper deposits at the Bystrinsky mining project,
Norilsk said on Monday. VTB has also agreed to purchase a 25
percent stake in the project.
Norilsk Nickel is also exploring strategic alternatives for
its polar division including spinning it off as a stand-alone
company, its deputy chief executive Pavel Federov said on
Monday.
** Global miner Rio Tinto plans to sell
some of its aluminum assets in a potential $1 billion deal, the
Financial Times reported, reviving a sale plan for its Pacific
Aluminium unit two years after it was canceled.
** Posco is set to sell a stake of at least 30
percent in unlisted Posco Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for
around 1 trillion won ($920 million) to Saudi Arabia's Public
Investment Fund, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.
** Austrian property group Buwog AG will ask
shareholders to approve a plan to lower the threshold for making
a mandatory takeover offer to 20 percent from 30 after a spate
of attempted acquisitions in the sector, it said on Monday.
** Swedish home electronics retailer Siba and online
electronics retailer Netonnet are set to merge, and the plan is
for a stock market listing of the company in Stockholm after the
summer, business daily Dagens Industri said on Saturday, citing
sources.
** South Africa's government will retain a controlling stake
in struggling state utility Eskom, Finance Minister
Nhlanhla Nene said on Monday, adding that power shortages were
the biggest risk facing Africa's most developed economy.
** The number of banks in the running to buy Citigroup's
consumer business in Egypt has fallen as the bidding
process enters its final stages, banking sources said.
Also, Mexico's biggest airline Grupo Aeromexico
said on Sunday that Citigroup had sold its stake of about 16
percent in the company.
** Philippine liquor firm Emperador Inc said on
Monday it has submitted a bid to buy French cognac maker Louis
Royer from Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd, and could go
to the debt market to fund the deal.
** British online gaming company 888 Holdings Plc
offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
, raising the prospect of a takeover battle between 888
and GVC Holdings Plc.
** Chinese private car hire app Yidao Yongche has hinted at
a tie-up with Uber Technologies Inc, the controversial $40
billion U.S. taxi-hailing firm which has repeatedly hit
regulatory roadblocks in China, the world's largest smartphone
market.
** Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen will sell 15 property
holdings in Finland, including the head office of Nokia
, to a new joint venture it co-owns with Swedish
pension fund AMF, it said on Monday. Ilmarinen said the total
value of the property was more than 400 million euros ($455
million).
** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC said it
formed a joint venture partnership with the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) to buy a mall in Seoul from Daesung
Industries for $263 million.
** Chinese developer Greenland Holding Group Company Ltd
will pay HK$1.5 billion ($193 million) for a controlling stake
in luxury auto dealer China Rundong Auto Group Ltd,
the latter said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on
Sunday.
** Brazilian oil company PetroRio has agreed to
sell its 49 percent stake in Amazon oil and gas exploration
blocks in the Solimoes Basin to Russian partner Rosneft
for $55 million, a source familiar with talks told
Reuters on Sunday.
** Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company
Frutarom said on Sunday it signed a deal to buy 95 percent of
Investissements BSA for 42.75 million Canadian dollars ($35
million), its fifth acquisition this year, as it seeks to expand
further into North America and India.
** Oman's Bank Nizwa has withdrawn its proposal
for a merger with United Finance, Nizwa said on
Monday, after United received rival offers and invited all
suitors to enter a formal bidding process.
** Malaysia Airlines said on Monday it is
divesting its indirect 8.84 percent share in Asia-Pacific travel
distributor Abacus International Pte Ltd as part of its plan to
streamline its business and sell non-core assets.
** The Irish government-appointed group examining British
Airways-owner IAG's bid for Aer Lingus will
recommend a sale of the state's stake, the Sunday Times
reported, quoting a senior government source.
** British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has hired advisers at
Royal Bank of Canada to help find private equity investors and
funds to purchase a stake in his restaurant business, the Times
newspaper said, citing sources close to the situation.
** Cerberus Capital Management is letting its
investors sell their stakes in Remington Outdoor and will take
the gun maker out of its main private equity funds and put it
into a separate financial entity, the New York Times reported.
** Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil
producer and refiner, is accepting proposals from interested
bidders for 500 of its remaining company-owned Esso retail
sites, according to four sources familiar with the process.
** Marathon Oil Corp is seeking bids for its
interest in four onshore exploration blocks in East Africa as
the oil and gas company focuses on drilling in U.S. shale
formations, its adviser on the sale said on Friday.
** The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing the
suspicious buyout bid for cosmetics company Avon Products Inc
by purported acquirer PTG Capital Partners, an agency
official said on Friday.
