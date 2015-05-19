May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1040 GMT on Tuesday:
** Hewlett-Packard Co has agreed to sell a
controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based data-networking
business, estimated to be worth more than $2 billion, to
Tsinghua Unigroup, a spokesperson for the Chinese private equity
fund's parent company said on Tuesday.
** Deutsche Telekom has agreed to buy the 49
percent of Slovak Telekom it does not already own for 900
million euros ($1.00 billion) from Slovakia's National Property
Fund.
** Philippine conglomerates San Miguel Corp and
Metro Pacific Investments Corp have formally submitted
bids for a 35.4-billion-peso ($795 million) state contract to
develop and operate a toll road project south of Manila.
** Continental AG has bought Elektrobit Oyj's
automotive division for 600 million euros ($677
million) to meet growing demand for electronics and safety
technology.
** Shell has received a 464 million euro ($529
million) binding offer for its Butagaz liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) business in France from DCC, marking the next step
in the Anglo-Dutch oil major's drive to sell downstream assets.
** Investment funds Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners sold a
combined 8.5 percent stake in Spanish supermarket group Dia
for 408.5 million euros ($457 million) on Tuesday,
priced at the bottom end of the target range.
** South African fishing firm Oceana Group said on
Tuesday it will acquire the entire share capital of U.S. based
Daybrook Fisheries for $382.3 million.
** French telecoms operator Orange won European
Union regulatory approval on Tuesday for its 3.4-billion-euro
($3.8 billion) takeover of Jazztel after agreeing to
help a rival enter the Spanish market.
** British oil major BP and China's Sinopec Fuel Oil
are starting a Singapore-based joint venture in ship
fuel storage and sales, BP said in a statement on Tuesday.
** French utility EDF will propose buying the
nuclear reactor business of fellow state-controlled group Areva
but it is too early to put a price tag on it, EDF
Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said.
** Russell Investment Management and China's Ping An
Insurance Group have agreed to terminate
their joint investment venture, two sources with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
** Troubled Dutch builder Ballast Nedam said on
Tuesday it was in talks with several foreign companies about a
merger or acquisition of the firm.
** Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said its
bid to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
would jointly be financed by Canada's Amaya Inc
.
** Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's largest zinc
producer, has sold an option to buy its mothballed Peruvian mine
in Coricancha to Canada's Great Panther Silver Limited.
** Oman's Al Omaniya Financial Services on Tuesday
confirmed its interest to participate in a merger and
acquisition bidding process with United Finance Co, a
day after Bank Nizwa withdrew its application.
** Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd is in talks to sell a
minority stake in its loyalty program joint venture to private
equity firms, in a deal that could value the business at about
$330 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** China Communications Construction Group (CCCG) is paying
$148 million to raise its stake and become the biggest
shareholder in developer Greentown China Holdings, as
the nation's property sector consolidates amid tight liquidity
and sluggish sales.
** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and the Development Bank of
Japan are set to take a combined 33.4 percent stake in bankrupt
budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, giving them veto
power over major decisions, sources familiar with the plan said.
($1 = 0.89 euros)
($1 = 44.52 Philippine pesos)
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)