May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** John Malone's Charter Communications Inc struck a $56 billion deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc, seeking to combine the third and second largest U.S. cable operators to better compete against market leader Comcast Corp.

** Data storage products maker EMC Corp said it would buy privately held Virtustream for about $1.2 billion in cash to expand its cloud offerings.

** Patrick Drahi, the billionaire owner of deal-hungry European telecoms group Altice, will not let missing out on Time Warner Cable Inc dissuade him from further expansion in the United States, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is set to unveil a joint venture with Shanghai Stock Exchange (SEE) and China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFE) aimed at easing European investors' access to Chinese shares and ETFs, two people familiar with the plans said.

** French luxury goods group LVMH said on Tuesday it was in exclusive negotiations with Amaury Group to buy French daily newspaper Le Parisien.

** Cement companies Holcim and Lafarge said that they have reached a binding agreement under which Irish cement maker CRH Plc will buy some of their assets for 6.5 billion euro.

** Leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has agreed to sell StandardAero, an engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, to an affiliate of private equity firm Veritas Capital, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

** UK-based economic advisory firm Oxford Economics will take a majority stake in South African consultancy NKC Independent Economists, the two companies said on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm Carlyle has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on the possible sale of its controlling stake in Spanish telecoms operator Telecable, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

** Kenya's Equity Bank Group plans to expand its operations into the Democratic Republic of Congo by acquiring a 79 percent stake in ProCredit Bank Congo, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Property developer Sunac China could this week decide whether to go ahead with a takeover of Kaisa Group after halting talks on restructuring its troubled peer's $2.5 billion debt, a credit analyst said, citing an unnamed Sunac official.

** L'Oreal is not interested in buying Procter & Gamble Co's Wella haircare business, the head of the French cosmetics group's luxury division told German daily Handelsblatt.

** The Irish government is to discuss the sale of the country's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus on Tuesday, four months after the airline's board recommended the sale to shareholders, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.

** South Korea's Samsung Group's de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc is offering more than $8 billion to buy Samsung C&T Corp, an affiliate with a key stake in flagship firm Samsung Electronics.

** Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said it would sell 50 percent stake in its unit that manages the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea to China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd for $298 million in cash.

** Travel websites operator Priceline Group Inc will invest an additional $250 million in Chinese online travel company Ctrip.com International Ltd.

** U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital and Cerberus Capital Management sold big stakes in two Japanese companies as the stock market surges - taking profits and avoiding an expected bout of volatility if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rate later in the year, investors said.

** Toronto Dominion Bank said it will acquire Nordstrom's U.S. consumer credit card portfolio as the Canadian bank looks to use its strong balance sheet to expand its lending business in the United States.

** Dubai-based Samena Capital will purchase an up-to-40 percent equity stake in Kleinwort Benson's U.K.-based private bank unit, the private equity firm said, as it aims to augment its product offering to include merchant banking.

** The Irish government agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the owner of British Airways and Iberia to make a formal bid to buy the Irish carrier.

** Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Company Ltd, formerly Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd, will buy 100 percent of China CITIC Bank International Ltd for T$11.67 billion ($381.4 million), CTBC officials said.

** Israeli software provider Nice Systems is in talks to acquire chat software firm LivePerson, the Calcalist financial news website said.

** UBS is seeking to offload its private bank in Australia to the unit's management, its former Australian wealth management boss said, after what is believed to be a review of underperforming businesses at the Swiss bank.

** Fortescue Metals Group said it was not aware of any parties seeking permission from Australia's regulators to take a stake in the company, after its shares jumped 15 percent on a media report that Chinese firms had applied to buy a stake.

** Several medium-sized Italian banks are assessing possible mergers and acquisitions due to regulatory changes, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said.

** Skymark Airlines Inc's biggest creditor, aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation Ltd, plans to try to block ANA Holdings Inc from taking a 16.5 percent stake in the failed Japanese discount carrier, two people said. ($1 = T$30.5970) ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick, Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)