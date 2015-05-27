(Adds Avago,GIC Private Ltd, Cinven, Delek, Wind and ICBPI)

May 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Avago Technologies Ltd is close to an agreement to acquire fellow chipmaker Broadcom Corp, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Airbus Group may block an attempt by Japanese carrier ANA Holdings to become a key shareholder in Skymark Airlines, people familiar with the matter said, becoming the second major creditor in the failed discount airline to threaten ANA's participation in a revival bid.

** GIC Private Ltd, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, has agreed to pay about 3.3 billion reais for a 16 percent stake in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

** Crescent Point Energy Inc, Canada's No.4 independent oil and gas producer, said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Legacy Oil + Gas Inc for shares and debt worth C$1.53 billion ($1.23 billion), adding oil production in its core regions in Western Canada and North Dakota.

** European private equity firm Cinven has agreed to buy French medical diagnostics provider Labco SA for 1.2 billion euros, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** Israeli energy company Delek Group said it is negotiating the sale of insurer Phoenix Holdings to China's Fosun International.

** Italian mobile phone operator Wind is about to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Metroweb shareholders which could be a prelude to buying a stake in the fibre optic network provider or simply end up as a commercial deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** The owners of Italy's ICBPI said on Wednesday they had chosen a private equity consortium of Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra to enter exclusive talks to buy the bank service provider.

** British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management has agreed to buy U.S. peer Flag Capital Management in a confidential deal that more than doubles the assets managed by its private equity unit and underscores its ambitions to expand in the United States.

** German drugmaker Merck has offered concessions in a bid to convince European Union antitrust regulators to clear its proposed $17 billion acquisition of U.S. peer Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

** Israeli energy company Delek Group swung to a profit in the first quarter after selling shares in its U.S. operation and said it is negotiating the sale of insurer Phoenix Holdings to China's Fosun International 0656.HK.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC launched a sale of shares worth up to $341 million in CAR Inc, looking to benefit from a rally in the stock price of China's largest auto rental company which has more than doubled since its stock market listing last September.

** The government of Brazil hopes to sell utility CELG, controlled by state-run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (Eletrobras), in the fourth quarter of this year, Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said.

** China's Zijin Mining Group , which announced two acquisitions on Tuesday for more than $700 million, believes now is the good time to buy overseas assets as the mining sector is weak, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

** The Irish government agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the owner of British Airways and Iberia to formally launch its 1.36 billion euro ($1.48 billion) bid for the Irish carrier.

IAG is hopeful that Ryanair, a major shareholder in Aer Lingus, will see its offer as attractive.

** Reynolds American Inc on Tuesday won U.S. antitrust approval to buy smaller rival Lorillard in a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 U.S. cigarette companies.

** Nokia said it is buying U.S. company Eden Rock Communications to boost its offering in its mainstay telecoms network equipment business. The Finnish company did not disclose the value of the deal.

** Chinese microblog Weibo Corp will invest $142 million in China's dominant taxi-hailing firms Didi Taxi and Kuaidi Taxi, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

** Hormel Foods Corp said it would buy natural and organic meat processor Applegate Farms LLC for about $775 million to cater to an increasing demand for food free of antibiotics, hormones and artificial additives.

** Vox Media, owner of The Verge and other websites, is acquiring Revere Digital, the company that owns technology news website Re/code, according to a post on the Re/code website on Tuesday.

** Go Scale, the investment fund that is purchasing Philips' lighting components unit Lumileds, said it would fund the acquisition in part by raising $1.93 billion (1.77 billion euros) in debt.

** Petrolimex, Vietnam's largest oil product importer and distributor, is seeking to sell a stake of between 15 and 25 percent to Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, a Petrolimex executive was quoted as saying.

** In the first case of a Chinese bank investing in a Taiwanese peer, China Citic Bank Corp said it will own 3.8 percent of CTBC Financial Holding Company Ltd after buying shares worth 2.35 billion yuan ($378.97 million) in a private placement.

** French telecoms group Orange said on Wednesday it saw no need to buy further assets in Spain following a takeover of Spanish rival Jazztel which was approved by the Spanish regulator on Tuesday. ($1 = c$1.2435) ($1 = 6.2011 yuan) ($1 = 0.9204 euros)