May 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Intel Corp has resumed talks to buy
programmable-chip maker Altera Corp and is close to a
$16 billion deal, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday, paving way for the third mega semiconductor-chip deal
this year.
** Humana Inc is considering selling itself after
receiving multiple expressions of takeover interest, a person
familiar with the matter said, highlighting the potential for
further consolidation in the U.S. health insurance industry.
** French cancer drug maker Cellectis is in
potential sale talks with a few suitors, including U.S.-based
Pfizer Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
** The chairman of Fiat Chrysler
confirmed that CEO Sergio Marchionne had sent an email to
General Motors about a possible tie-up, adding that
discussions had taken place with other players as well.
** Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) is exploring a sale
of its minority stake in Merkle Inc, in a deal that could value
the fast-growing marketing technology company at more than $1
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** NG Group NV, BNP Paribas and
Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp (ABC) have submitted
bids to buy HSBC's Turkish business, a source familiar
with the process said.
** Bank of China Ltd's Hong Kong-listed unit has
shortlisted at least four bidders, including New China Life
Insurance Co, for the sale of Nanyang Commercial
Bank valued at about $6.8 billion, people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
** Talks between Eni and suitors including Chinese
state utility Huadian for a stake of around 15 percent in the
Italian oil major's prized Mozambique gas field are dragging on
due to differences over price, industry and banking sources
said.
** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces
antitrust law, filed a lawsuit on Friday aimed at stopping the
$1.9 billion merger of Steris Corp and Synergy Health
SYR.L, the agency said.
** Italian investment bank Mediobanca will sell
its 1.6 percent stake in domestic phone operator Telecom Italia
on the market by the end of June, a source close to
the matter said.
** Central Europe's biggest insurance company PZU
has been chosen as preferred buyer for a key stake in mid-tier
Polish lender Alior Bank, two sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Turkish authorities said on Friday they had decided to
take over Bank Asya, the Islamic lender caught up in
a feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based Muslim
cleric Fethullah Gulen.
** Bulgaria's Doverie United Holding has signed a
preliminary deal to acquire Tokuda Bank through its Industrial
Holding Doverie unit for an undisclosed sum, the company said in
a statement.
** Investment group Penta, Belgian bank KBC's CSOB
unit and an undisclosed third investor from Slovakia are
interested in buying Sberbank's Slovak unit, daily
newspaper SME reported on Friday.
** U.S. data center company Equinix Inc said on
Friday it had agreed to buy British peer Telecity Group
in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) which ends
Telecity's pursuit of smaller Dutch firm Interxion Holding NV
.
** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is considering
buying cognac maker Louis Royer, people familiar with the matter
said, potentially locking horns with a Philippine tycoon for the
French firm amid a forecast rebound in Asian demand for luxury
spirits.
** Some of the biggest investors in Vodafone say
they are open to a European tie-up with Liberty Global
, as the British company is now in a stronger position
to negotiate a deal with John Malone's cable group.
** Daum Kakao Corp, operator of KakaoTalk, said
it would acquire Path, a social networking service with 10
million monthly active users as well as messaging app Path Talk
to strengthen its presence in Indonesia. Daum Kakao declined to
disclose how much it is paying for the deal.
** Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd will buy
100 percent of CITIC Bank International (China) Ltd for T$11.67
billion ($380 million), CTBC officials said at a press briefing
on Tuesday.
** French oil major Total sees no reason currently to sell
its Hutchinson rubber unit and the group will explain in due
time what its plans are for the business, its chief executive
said on Friday.
** The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) said on Friday it was in talks with Borsa Istanbul about
acquiring a 10 percent stake in the stock exchange ahead of its
planned public offering in 2016.
** A $1.2 billion share sale by Fosun International Ltd
this month was likely only the start of a love affair
with equity deals, bankers say, as the Chinese conglomerate
seeks to cut reliance on debt to fund its huge acquisition
ambitions.
** French media group Vivendi said on Friday it
would book a 4.2 billion euro ($4.6 billion) pretax gain from
the sale of Brazilian telecommunications company GVT, which
would help it pay interim dividends.
($1 = 30.71 Taiwan dollars)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
($1 = 0.91 euros)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)