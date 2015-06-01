(Adds Intel, Novo Banco, EFS Midstream, Apollo Global
Management, Ferrellgas Partners and others)
June 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
** Intel Corp agreed to buy Altera Corp
for $16.7 billion as the world's biggest chipmaker seeks to make
up for slowing demand from the PC industry by expanding its
line-up of higher-margin chips used in data centers.
** The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco is likely to end with a
duel between two Chinese bidders, which have both presented
offers of just over 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), and could
lead to a fourth stage involving direct negotiations, sources
said on Monday.
** Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners LP
said it would buy member interests in EFS Midstream LLC from
affiliates of Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Reliance
Industries Ltd for $2.15 billion.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
will buy industrial magnet and battery maker OM Group Inc
for about $1.03 billion in cash.
** Propane retailer Ferrellgas Partners LP said it
would buy midstream services provider Bridger Logistics LLC for
about $837.5 million.
** Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's Playtech Plc
agreed to buy retail forex trading company Plus500 for
about 460 million pounds ($703.5 million) in cash to strengthen
its position in the online trading platform business.
** British American Tobacco has agreed to buy
tobacco company TDR from Croatia's Adris Grupa for 550
million euros ($600 million) to increase its scale in Croatia,
Bosnia and Serbia.
** Bermuda-based reinsurers PartnerRe Ltd and Axis
Capital Holdings Ltd are embarking on a public campaign
this week to convince shareholders of the merits of their $13
billion merger, with their top executives leading the charge.
** General Electric Co has launched the sales process
for a roughly $40 billion portion of its U.S. commercial lending
assets as a part of its broad retreat from its finance
businesses, sources familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
** Bidders are offering from 1.0 billion-1.5 billion zlotys
($266 million-$399 million) for utility PKP Energetyka, a unit
of Polish state railways group PKP, the Rzeczpospolita daily
reported, citing unnamed sources.
** Three Philippine banks said they are considering bids for
the government's majority stake in unlisted, medium-sized lender
United Coconut Planters Bank - a deal expected to be
worth at least 16.1 billion pesos ($360 million).
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in
talks to buy a stake in German perfume retailer Douglas
, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday. Dow Jones earlier reported that such a transaction could
value the chain at roughly 2.8 billion euros ($3.06 billion).
** Indian generic drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla
Ltd are among the companies bidding for top Belgian
drugmaker UCB SA's U.S. generic drugs business,
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed people with
knowledge of the matter.
Lupin and Cipla, which rank among India's top five
drugmakers by sales, submitted first-round offers in late April
for UCB's Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc unit that could be
valued at about $1 billion, Bloomberg said.
** The hotel unit of Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
has sold its 50 percent stake in Four Seasons Resort
Mauritius to its joint-venture partner Sun Resorts,
the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal said.
** Chinese trainmakers CSR Corp Ltd
and China CNR announced the completion of their merger on Monday
and named Cui Dianguo, the former chairman of CNR, as the newly
formed company's chairman.
** Australia's Quadrant Private Equity on Monday said it
agreed to buy V.I.P. Petfoods (Aust) Pty Ltd, the world's
largest supplier of chilled petfood, for A$410 million ($314
million), with plans to grow exports to the United States.
** British defense contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
said it would buy Kratos Defense and Security Solutions'
electronics product unit for $265 million in cash.
** Oman International Development and Investment Co
(Ominvest) and Oman National Investment Corp Holding
said on Monday that their respective shareholders had
approved the proposed merger of the two companies.
** Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is
considering selling some of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico as
part of a divestment plan to shore up its finances, local daily
Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.
** Kuwait's low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has
begun the bidding process for acquiring a 35 percent stake in
loss-making state carrier Kuwait Airways, it said on Sunday.
Jazeera has submitted a letter of intent to buy the stake, it
said, adding that this was expected to be the first
privatization by the government that exceeds the $3 billion
mark.
** Central and eastern Europe's top insurer PZU
would like to buy two more banks this year and merge them with
Alior Bank to gain cost synergies, its chief executive told a
Polish daily.
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
($1 = 0.92 euros)
($1 = 3.76 zlotys)
($1 = 44.55 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 1.31 Australian dollars)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)